ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Cuban national sentenced for drug trafficking in Albuquerque

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAwz5_0hnvDTqC00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ali Godoy, 51, was sentenced to ten years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges. In April, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Albuquerque Police Department searched Godoy’s home and found 72 grams of fentanyl pills and more than 99 grams of meth in his bedroom. They also found a pistol that had been stolen and a rifle during their search.

Fugitive wanted in Arkansas captured in Eddy County

Godoy pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Godoy was previously convicted in two other states on drug and gun charges and had been convicted in New Mexico of tampering with evidence and drug charges in multiple separate cases. Godoy will be subject to four years of supervised release. The courts did recommend that Immigration and Customs Enforcement begin removal proceedings during his sentence. Godoy came into the United States under a two-year public interest parole from Cuba.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman charged with murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges. Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cuba, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Arkansas State
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin

Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Cuban#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
getnews.info

The Lucero Law Office Specializes in Criminal Defense and Delivers the Best Possible Results

The experienced attorneys at The Lucero Law Office, the leading law firm in Albuquerque, handle all criminal defense cases with ease and ensures the best possible results. Albuquerque, New Mexico – September 10, 2022 – The attorneys at The Lucero Law Office, the leading personal injury law firm in Albuquerque, have been dealing with criminal cases for years and know the ins and outs, which means they can secure the best possible outcomes. They use their experience, knowledge, and cooperation to help with any legal issues that might arise in the victim’s life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

The APD says a murder suspect is behind bars following a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff. Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s …. New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during …. Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
KRQE News 13

Judge keeps South Valley murder suspect in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the brother of Fabian Gonzales, will remain behind bars until trial. The state asked the court to keep 44-year-old Gonzales locked up after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and killed Abner Antillon in the South Valley in August over an argument about speeding. Prosecutors showed security camera […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico police search for tiger, end up finding drugs, guns and cash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While executing a search warrant with the goal of locating an illegally owned tiger, New Mexico law enforcement officials came across a cache of drugs, guns, and cash. They also found an exotic animal — but not a tiger. On August 12, the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico Department of Game and […]
KOAT 7

Alligator, drugs and several firearms seized in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department assisted New Mexico Game and Fish in a search warrant for illegal possession of a tiger. The search was conducted on Aug. 12. Although a tiger wasn't found, numerous items were seized including an alligator. Police say nearly 50 pounds of marijuana,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy