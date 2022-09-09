Cuban national sentenced for drug trafficking in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ali Godoy, 51, was sentenced to ten years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges. In April, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Albuquerque Police Department searched Godoy’s home and found 72 grams of fentanyl pills and more than 99 grams of meth in his bedroom. They also found a pistol that had been stolen and a rifle during their search.

Godoy pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Godoy was previously convicted in two other states on drug and gun charges and had been convicted in New Mexico of tampering with evidence and drug charges in multiple separate cases. Godoy will be subject to four years of supervised release. The courts did recommend that Immigration and Customs Enforcement begin removal proceedings during his sentence. Godoy came into the United States under a two-year public interest parole from Cuba.

