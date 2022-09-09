Rising Director Adjani Salmon on Being Honored by Daniel Kaluuya at Inaugural Soho House Awards: ‘It’s a Humbling Feeling’

Read full article on original website
Emmys 2022 liveblog: Bay Area-born superstar Zendaya wins best actress
All the most exciting moments from the 2022 Emmys.
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil
Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Emmy Winner in History With ‘Euphoria’ Lead Actress Win
Zendaya made history — once again — by winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria.”. She became the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win for “Euphoria” in 2020. Now, at 26 years old, Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Geena Davis Institute Wins Governors Award, Actor Says ‘There’s More Work to Do’ for Gender Equality
During Monday’s Emmy Awards, the Governors Award was presented to the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media “in recognition of their efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry.” Davis, the founder and chair, accepted the award on behalf of the organization and spoke about the continued need for gender equality in the entertainment industry in her brief speech. She was presented the award by Sarah Paulson and Shonda Rhimes, who highlighted not only her acting but her charitable work in their introduction. Madeline Di Nonno, the president and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute, also came onstage to accept the honor.
This year's most exciting Emmy winners show a reluctant industry how to change
The tension at the 2022 Emmy Awards — tradition versus newness, future versus past — is the tension TV will have to resolve if it's to survive and thrive.
Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’
“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” won the competition series Emmy on Monday night. This ends the four-year streak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”. The series sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl — one of the plus-sized backup dancers who perform with her on tour.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Sets October Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
NBC has announced a premiere date for “Saturday Night Live’s” 48th season, which will return on October 1. The premiere episode’s host and musical guest will be announced at another date. Though the show typically operates on a fluid weekly schedule throughout the season, new episodes...
Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London
EDINBURGH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years 1981: Ramsey Lewis performs during the third annual Ontario Jazz Festival on June 28, 1981, at the Forum in Toronto, Canada. (Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
