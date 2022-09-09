ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Honors 9/11 Victims

Dan Garrabrant remembers when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were taken down by terrorists in planes. He was in his third year working as an FBI Special Agent assigned to the Newark office. He saw the plumes of smoke after a plane hit one of the towers.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
City
Thornhurst Township, PA
Ocean City, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Lifeguards#Medics#Surf#Accident#Shore Medical Center
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Hosts Air Show and Airport Festival

All eyes will turn to the sky for Ocean City’s Air Show Weekend on Sept. 17 and 18. All events are free to attend. The celebration starts with the Ocean City Airport Festival on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival features a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from warbirds to helicopters.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy