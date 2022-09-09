ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy

Jean Smart took home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in “Hacks.”. Smart won in a stacked category over fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Joe Lando
Person
Gina Gershon
Person
Paul Levesque
Person
Colin Egglesfield
Person
Samantha Mathis
Person
Randy Roth
Person
Ann Rule
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
SFGate

Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Emmy Winner in History With ‘Euphoria’ Lead Actress Win

Zendaya made history — once again — by winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria.”. She became the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win for “Euphoria” in 2020. Now, at 26 years old, Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big

The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus.The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.Coolidge should also have taken home the award for best speech of the night, telling the crowd that a preparatory lavender bath before the ceremony had bloated her like a balloon and made it difficult for her to speak.Succession, meanwhile, won the top gong for Best Drama. While accepting the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Connected Tv#Youtube Tv#Tv Streaming#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Lifetime#Chrishell Stause#Wwe
SFGate

Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Emmy Win for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.”. “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Saturday Night Live’ Producer Lorne Michaels on the Upcoming ‘Transition’ Year and Plan to Add Four New Castmembers

Michaels said the show, which enters its 48th season in October, will announce four new cast members next week. Longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney announced their exits last spring, shortly before the season’s final show. Earlier this month, three more cast members — Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari — departed the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, 1st-time nominee, wins Emmy award

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, an ageless stalwart of the industry who won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66, relished in her victory by bellowing powerful lyrics about being an “Endangered Species,” and imploring others to never give up on themselves no matter how long it takes to be seen.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy