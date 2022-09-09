Read full article on original website
‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Sets October Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
NBC has announced a premiere date for “Saturday Night Live’s” 48th season, which will return on October 1. The premiere episode’s host and musical guest will be announced at another date. Though the show typically operates on a fluid weekly schedule throughout the season, new episodes...
Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Tried to Crack a ‘Stranger Things’-‘Deadpool’ Crossover: ‘It’s On the Table’
Hawkins, Indiana might soon be invaded by the Merc With A Mouth. On the Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12, Variety‘s Marc Malkin spoke with “Stranger Things” executive producer and director Shawn Levy about developing the incoming “Stranger Things” Cinematic Universe. More from Variety. Synthpop...
Jean Smart Wins Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy
Jean Smart took home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in “Hacks.”. Smart won in a stacked category over fellow nominees Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).
Emmys 2022 liveblog: Bay Area-born superstar Zendaya wins best actress
All the most exciting moments from the 2022 Emmys.
Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Comedy Actor Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’: ‘I’m Truly Surprised and Flattered’
“Oh nuts,” Sudeikis said, accepting the award from “Law & Order: SVU” titans Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay. Lizzo's 'Big Grrrls' Wins Competition Series Emmy: 'All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me'. “I have sat at home and watched awards shows...
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Emmy Winner in History With ‘Euphoria’ Lead Actress Win
Zendaya made history — once again — by winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria.”. She became the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win for “Euphoria” in 2020. Now, at 26 years old, Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big
The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus.The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.Coolidge should also have taken home the award for best speech of the night, telling the crowd that a preparatory lavender bath before the ceremony had bloated her like a balloon and made it difficult for her to speak.Succession, meanwhile, won the top gong for Best Drama. While accepting the...
Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Emmy Win for ‘Squid Game’
Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.”. “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Producer Lorne Michaels on the Upcoming ‘Transition’ Year and Plan to Add Four New Castmembers
Michaels said the show, which enters its 48th season in October, will announce four new cast members next week. Longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney announced their exits last spring, shortly before the season’s final show. Earlier this month, three more cast members — Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari — departed the show.
Emmys 2022 makes bad ‘defund the police’ joke
The joke was to introduce "Law and Order: SVU" stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.
Bill Hader appears to be the only actor at the Emmys wearing a mask
The best comedic actor nominee didn't seem phased to be the lone mask-wearer.
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Feeling Bloated, Dances Along to Play-Off Music in Hilariously Unhinged Emmys Speech
Jennifer Coolidge took a bath before the 2022 Emmy Awards, hoping to wind down before a big night of glitz and glam, but as she took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus, the actress expressed some playful regret about her pre-show ritual.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, 66, 1st-time nominee, wins Emmy award
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, an ageless stalwart of the industry who won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66, relished in her victory by bellowing powerful lyrics about being an “Endangered Species,” and imploring others to never give up on themselves no matter how long it takes to be seen.
John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars
These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.”. “It never feels...
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
The Emmys teleprompter tells John Oliver to 'stop now' during acceptance speech
He only had 45 seconds before receiving a big hint in the teleprompter.
Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’
“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” won the competition series Emmy on Monday night. This ends the four-year streak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”. The series sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl — one of the plus-sized backup dancers who perform with her on tour.
