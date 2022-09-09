Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Central Illinois Proud
House of Hope Peoria celebrates one year of serving the community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one year House of Hope Peoria has been serving the Peoria Community offering food, mental health, workforce re-entry and victim support. “We’re just excited to share the first year anniversary. It’s going to be the first of many,” said founder and executive director Terry Burnside.
fordcountychronicle.com
Each year, Paxton shows its love on 9/11; Memorial Ride stopping by again Sunday
PAXTON — Every September, it seems, the motorcyclists participating in the annual 9/11 Memorial Ride say that one of the event’s highlights is its stop in Paxton, where the motorcyclists — usually numbering more than 100 — get to rest, eat some lunch and see an impressive display of support from the community.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
25newsnow.com
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards Coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fight for clean air continues throughout Central Illinois. And now a film highlighting the historic battle over the Edwards Coal Plant. It was a decade-long fight to push for a greener environment. After battling asthma, premature deaths, and heart attacks, a group of people...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Central College partners with Caterpillar to give students jobs
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College hosted an apprenticeship signing day with Caterpillar for students Monday morning. ICC partnered with Caterpillar in 2018 to give apprenticeship jobs in labor. In the last four years, ICC has enrolled 62 apprentices in employment while they finish school. Charles Boyd...
Central Illinois Proud
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
1470 WMBD
Peoria County Board approves funding for Peoria to Chicago passenger rail service application
PEORIA, Ill. – Some Peoria County Board members weren’t happy with it being rushed through committee and to them, but in the end, it didn’t matter. The board Thursday approved spending $50,000 in support of the application process that, if approved, could lead to a Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line.
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
Central Illinois Proud
Experts weigh in on fluctuating gas prices: report
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite last week’s slight uptick in Peoria gas prices, the decrease has begun again with the average gas price in the city falling 10.7 cents this week to average $3.80 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas...
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
Central Illinois Proud
18th annual Day of the Dozer deemed a success
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds of families went to the McLean County Fairgrounds for the 18th Annual Day of the Dozer. The event provides educational and hands-on opportunities for children while raising money to combat the local high school dropout crisis. Kids were able to interact with first responders...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Marigold Festival returns for its 50th year
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For five decades, Pekin has held its annual Marigold Festival following Labor Day weekend. The festival’s purpose is to showcase local art, jewelry sculpting and woodwork. The theme for the 50 year celebration was ” Back in Time” to celebrate the fest’s legacy.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Standoff ends with two in custody in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Local deputies say two people are now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Woodford County Monday. Initially, officers reported their response and the ensuing standoff shortly before 11 a.m. Following a six hour effort, we’ve learned the standoff in Spring Bay has now ended and two individuals are facing charges.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Coroner on Binge Drinking | Good Day Central Illinois
The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, joined our anchors on Good Day Central Illinois to discuss the impacts of binge drinking. Problems with binge drinking can be seen across the country, especially among teens and college students. The CDC currently reports 88,000 deaths annually from binge drinking. Of those deaths, 1,800 are young adults between the ages of 18 to 24. With students back in the classroom, it is essential to be aware of the signs and dangers of binge drinking. Even in the cases where binge drinking does not lead to death, it can often lead to long-term issues; like alcohol use disorders, as well as chronic liver problems and even liver disease.
WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois, ISU, IWU all win at home Saturday
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – IU, ISU, and IWU all won on their home turf Saturday. Illinois beat Virginia 24-3 after falling behind 3-0 early. Illinois State played in their home opener and took down Valpariso 28-21 thanks to touchdown passes from Zach Annexstad and a kickoff return by Jalen Carr.
Comments / 0