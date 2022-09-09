ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KULR8

It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KULR8

Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired

MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense

MISSOULA — Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds, quarterback Lucas Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw another, and Nico Ramos made his first field goal as the third-ranked Griz improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over winless South Dakota on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota

MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
MONTANA STATE
tvnewscheck.com

KCNC Follows Methodical Plan To Top Denver A.M. News Ratings

KCNC, the CBS O&O in Denver, grew its M-F 5-7 a.m. news viewership in one year to outperform its competitors in the time period. “We did a deep dive into what we could do to reboot morning news,” says Tim Wieland, KCNC’s general manager. KCNC, the CBS...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

