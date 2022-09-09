Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
bigislandvideonews.com
Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County To Host Virtual Job Fair
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation will participate in the job fair. UPDATE – (11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12) The County of Hawaiʻi will hold a virtual job fair on two upcoming days: Wednesday,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting “due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center” – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
KITV.com
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
bigislandvideonews.com
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Runaway Pāhoa Teen
Have you seen 16-year-old Lilinoe Ferreira? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the Pāhoa teen, who was reported as a runaway. Ferreira was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the vicinity of Black Sands Subdivision,...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen
There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
kauainownews.com
Kaua‘i Teams Participate in Youth Basketball Tournament on Big Island
Teams from Kaua‘i faced off against other youth from throughout the state who played in a recent basketball tournament hosted by the Hawai‘i Police Department on the Big Island. The Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League Endless Summers basketball tournament was played Aug. 27-28 in Hilo. It featured four...
bigislandmusic.net
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24
Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hilo Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Komohana Gardens Stabbing
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a knife to his abdomen by his estranged daughter-in-law. UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2) Police say a a 77-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law on Wednesday, and his his one-year-old granddaughter was taken in violation of a court order.
civilbeat.org
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors
A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple’s activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Woman Held on $1M Bail After Striking Elderly Man With Knife
A Hilo woman is facing an attempted murder charge after reportedly attacking her elderly father-in-law with a knife while he was caring for her 1-year-old daughter. The alleged attack occurred on Aug. 31 in the Komohana subdivision. According to the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 31-year-old Frances Hartman threatened the 77-year-old man and later struck him with a knife causing a serious cut to his abdomen.
