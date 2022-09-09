ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road

Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Traffic
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County To Host Virtual Job Fair

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation will participate in the job fair. UPDATE – (11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12) The County of Hawaiʻi will hold a virtual job fair on two upcoming days: Wednesday,...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting “due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center” – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
HILO, HI
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makai
bigislandnow.com

‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway Pāhoa Teen

Have you seen 16-year-old Lilinoe Ferreira? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the Pāhoa teen, who was reported as a runaway. Ferreira was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the vicinity of Black Sands Subdivision,...
PAHOA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Naung Mai Thai Kitchen

There is an abundance of Thai restaurants in Hilo, and I was eager to try one that I heard good things about - Naung Mai Thai Kitchen. I ordered some of my usual faves at Thai restaurants:. I loved the tender eggplant and the soft tofu in this dish, both...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Kanae#K Ne#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hawai I#Dpw Information
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

Kaua‘i Teams Participate in Youth Basketball Tournament on Big Island

Teams from Kaua‘i faced off against other youth from throughout the state who played in a recent basketball tournament hosted by the Hawai‘i Police Department on the Big Island. The Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League Endless Summers basketball tournament was played Aug. 27-28 in Hilo. It featured four...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bigislandmusic.net

Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24

Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Komohana Gardens Stabbing

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old man was reportedly struck with a knife to his abdomen by his estranged daughter-in-law. UPDATE – (12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 2) Police say a a 77-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his estranged daughter-in-law on Wednesday, and his his one-year-old granddaughter was taken in violation of a court order.
HILO, HI
civilbeat.org

Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Granted Court Protection From Neighbors

A simmering dispute between a deputy prosecutor and his neighbors on the Big Island continues to deepen. Randall Winston “Bew” Albright has gone to court to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction against neighbors Micah and Jessica Gauthier, alleging the couple’s activities have caused him and his family to suffer emotional distress.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Woman Held on $1M Bail After Striking Elderly Man With Knife

A Hilo woman is facing an attempted murder charge after reportedly attacking her elderly father-in-law with a knife while he was caring for her 1-year-old daughter. The alleged attack occurred on Aug. 31 in the Komohana subdivision. According to the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 31-year-old Frances Hartman threatened the 77-year-old man and later struck him with a knife causing a serious cut to his abdomen.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy