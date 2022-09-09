Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Charleston police execute juvenile petition in Aug. 5 shooting death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say they’ve now arrested the juvenile charged in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting death. The arrest of the 17-year-old came Sunday night. The teenager was named in a juvenile petition for the shooting death of James Hambrick, 42, five days after the murder.
DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
WSAZ
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
Silicon Metals Maker Says Electric Rate Increases Are 'Unsustainable'
Residents and local governments have lined up in opposition to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase. Now, at least one large employer has joined them. WVA Manufacturing makes silicon metals at its plant in Alloy, in Fayette County. In a filing with the Public Service Commission, a company official testified...
LOUISA FESTIVAL OVERWHELMS CITY, CHILDERS DRAWS 15,000
LOUISA, Ky. — This small northeastern Ky. city welcomed perhaps the largest crowd in Lawrence County history Friday and Saturday as ‘Hometown Heroes’ returned to their roots for mayor Harold Slone’s version of Septemberfest 2022. Saturday night’s performance by Tyler Childers alone packed the city business...
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
Attorney General Morrisey announces Mingo County vs Man as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Mingo Central High School vs. Man High School matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative provides educational materials informing the public on the dangers of...
School bus crashes into utility pole in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ) - Crews are working a crash involving a school bus in Wayne County, West Virginia. 911 dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ that a bus driver lost control along Mill Creek Road and crashed into a utility pole Monday morning. Students were onboard at the time...
Man Hillbillies blank West Side
The Billies had a huge first quarter, putting up 21 points, then totaled 13 in the second half to shutout West Side the final 41-0.
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
2021 Professor of the Year announced
Charleston, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Faculty Merit Foundation has announced that West Virginia State University’s Micheal Fultz, Ph.D., is the winner of the Foundation’s 2021 Professor of the Year award. The Foundation presented the award on Thursday, September 8, during a banquet held in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston. Four Professor of the Year finalists were also recognized: Linda Cowan, DMA, Music & Theater Professor, West Liberty University; Michael Groves, Ph.D., RN, Professor of Nursing, Shepherd University; Dan Hollis, MA, Journalism and Mass Communication Professor, Marshall University; and Paul Rakes, Ph.D., History, English...
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
Several taken to hospital following school bus crash in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WVa. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Update: Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. Officials say approximately 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill...
Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
West Virginia crews pull driver, vehicle after 185-foot drop
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews […]
