Charleston, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission establishes fund for Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is taking additional steps related to the construction of an indoor sports complex at the Charleston Town Center mall. Commissioners agreed last week to create a new fund for the Capital Sports Center, a project that will entail converting the former Macy’s location and Lee Street parking garage into a facility with basketball courts, an aquatic center and other sports amenities. The project is a joint effort between Kanawha County and the city of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
woay.com

DUI simulator to visit Raleigh County High Schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has resumed the DUI Simulator program and will visit Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, September 13, Independence on Wednesday, September 14, and Shady Spring High Schools on Thursday, September 15. The program offers youth the opportunity to safely experience various driving conditions and hazards in an enhanced simulation displaying West Virginia wildlife.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Charleston, WV
WSAZ

Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media. He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wvpublic.org

Silicon Metals Maker Says Electric Rate Increases Are 'Unsustainable'

Residents and local governments have lined up in opposition to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase. Now, at least one large employer has joined them. WVA Manufacturing makes silicon metals at its plant in Alloy, in Fayette County. In a filing with the Public Service Commission, a company official testified...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA FESTIVAL OVERWHELMS CITY, CHILDERS DRAWS 15,000

LOUISA, Ky. — This small northeastern Ky. city welcomed perhaps the largest crowd in Lawrence County history Friday and Saturday as ‘Hometown Heroes’ returned to their roots for mayor Harold Slone’s version of Septemberfest 2022. Saturday night’s performance by Tyler Childers alone packed the city business...
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Hinton News

2021 Professor of the Year announced

Charleston, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Faculty Merit Foundation has announced that West Virginia State University’s Micheal Fultz, Ph.D., is the winner of the Foundation’s 2021 Professor of the Year award. The Foundation presented the award on Thursday, September 8, during a banquet held in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston. Four Professor of the Year finalists were also recognized: Linda Cowan, DMA, Music & Theater Professor, West Liberty University; Michael Groves, Ph.D., RN, Professor of Nursing, Shepherd University; Dan Hollis, MA, Journalism and Mass Communication Professor, Marshall University; and Paul Rakes, Ph.D., History, English...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV

