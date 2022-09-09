ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises over 3% on supply threats, still set for weekly drop

Reuters
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 3% on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although futures were set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed and a small cut to OPEC+ oil output plans announced this week also supported prices. read more

Brent crude rose $3.30, or 3.7%, to $92.45 a barrel by 1:21 p.m. EDT (1721 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.11, or 3.7%, to $86.65 a barrel.

"Over the coming months, the West will have to contend with the risk of losing Russian energy supplies and oil prices soaring," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Pressured by worries about a recession and demand, Brent is down sharply from a surge in March close to its all-time high of $147 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite Friday's bounce, both crude benchmarks were headed for a weekly drop, with Brent down about 0.6% on the week after at one point hitting its lowest since January. WTI was on track for a weekly decline of 0.3%.

If the U.S. Federal Reserve is able to keep the unemployment rate below 5%, it can be aggressive on bringing down inflation but after that tradeoffs will appear, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

The Fed should be aggressive with rate hikes while the economy "can take a punch," he said.

A U.S. Department Of Energy official said the White House was not considering new releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at this time beyond the 180 million barrels that President Joe Biden announced months ago. Earlier, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Reuters the administration was weighing the need for further SPR releases. read more

"The White House is backing off another release from the SPR," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "Looks like a lot of the fears the market had previously have gone away."

U.S. oil rigs fell five to 591 this week, their lowest since mid June, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O) said, as the growth in the rig count and production has slowed despite relatively high energy prices.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank's unprecedented rate hike of 75 basis points this week and more COVID-19 lockdowns in China have weighed on prices.

The city of Chengdu extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21 million residents on Thursday while millions more in other parts of China were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays. read more

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

A New-York-based correspondent covering the U.S. crude market and member of the energy team since 2018 covering the oil and fuel markets as well as federal policy around renewable fuels.

David Simeoli
5d ago

The government does not give one whit about clean air. If they did, petroleum would never stop flowing. When people no longer have natural gas to book and heat with, they will burn wood. If you think our air quality gets bad from forest fires, add to that every home burning whatever they can get their hands on. The particulates in the air will be 10x worse than we have ever seen. The govt is ONLY interested in power, control and money... ours, so we are powerless to do anything. Never let the 2nd ammendment die... else we are dead.

