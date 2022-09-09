ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Queen broke 600-year tradition to mark 9/11 in touching gesture to US after deadly terror attacks in NYC

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE Queen historically broke a 600-year tradition to mark the 9/11 terror attacks in a remarkable gesture to the United States.

The Bands of the Household Division played The Star-Spangled Banner during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Uy13_0hnvC7iU00
Queen Elizabeth II broke a 600-year royal tradition when she requested the Star-Spangled Banner after 9/11 Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWAei_0hnvC7iU00
Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGglv_0hnvC7iU00
Thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace on September 13, 2001, to pay their respects Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx2C4_0hnvC7iU00
For centuries only traditional British music was played during the ceremony Credit: PA:Press Association

For centuries, the music played during the ceremony was also a mix of traditional British songs and popular music at the time.

National anthems from other countries are played during state visits to honor foreign dignitaries - but this time, the Queen broke with tradition.

In a show of solidarity, Her Majesty ordered that the American national anthem be played instead.

An estimated 5,000 people were gathered outside of Buckingham Palace as the Coldstream Guards, the oldest continuously serving regular regiment of the British Army, conducted the Changing of the Guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5obV_0hnvC7iU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0DQR_0hnvC7iU00

As the band played The Star-Spangled Banner, some in the crowd sang along and many waved American flags while holding back tears.

A moment of silence was observed by the crowd before the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, led the troops in a formal salute.

After the US, the United Kingdom lost the most citizens from the attacks, with 67 people killed.

A memorial service was held for victims at St Paul's Cathedral in London the next day - again, at the request of the Queen.

Over 2,600 people attended the service, including the Queen, Prince Charles, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and the American ambassador to Britain, William Farish.

Twenty years after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Queen once again paid tribute to those who were impacted.

Her guards at Windsor Castle would again play The Star-Spangled banner during the Changing of the Guard on September 11, 2021.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors, and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the Queen said in a statement to President Joe Biden.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths, and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild."

DARKEST DAY

The Queen was never known to break royal protocol - in fact, the first and only time she did was she bowed before the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The week following Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, was a week that changed the monarchy.

Her Majesty faced anger from her grief-stricken country that she had never seen before.

By the end of the week, she captured the national mood in a moving TV broadcast, then came out of Buckingham Palace to join crowds watching Diana’s coffin on its way to Westminster Abbey.

And she bowed.

Through her press secretary, Geoff Crawford, the Queen issued a statement that said: “The Royal Family have been hurt by suggestions that they are indifferent to the country’s sorrow at the tragic death of the Princess of Wales.

“The princess was a much-loved national figure, but she was also a mother whose sons miss her deeply.

“Prince William and Prince Harry themselves want to be with their father and grandparents at this time in the quiet haven of Balmoral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xqHl_0hnvC7iU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfTVf_0hnvC7iU00

“As their grandmother, the Queen is helping the princes to come to terms with their loss.’’

The statement also announced that the Union flag — never before flown above Buckingham Palace — would go up at half-mast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqmv0_0hnvC7iU00
The Star-Spangled Banner would be played during the Changing of the Guard again for the 20th anniversary of the attacks Credit: Getty

