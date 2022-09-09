City of Appleton to award Pillars $300,000 to expand homeless shelter offerings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you notice police presence near Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. Over the next seven weeks, the Green Bay Police Department along with fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO