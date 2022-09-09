City of Appleton to award Pillars $300,000 to expand homeless shelter offerings

Read full article on original website
Fox Cities Marathon still looking for over 300 volunteers for this weekend's events
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the Fox Cities Marathon less than a week away, organizers say they still need more volunteers. According to the marathon's website, each year, more than 2,300 volunteers help make the weekend of events go smoothly. "Volunteering really ebbs and flows," Fox Cities Marathon Volunteer Coordinator Cathy...
Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
Law enforcement training planned near Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you notice police presence near Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. Over the next seven weeks, the Green Bay Police Department along with fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
UWO won't outsource custodial, groundskeeping work
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- In the wake of employee protests, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has decided not to outsource custodial and groundskeeping services. However, the university's chancellor says the issues that led the school to consider outsourcing still need to be addressed. Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced the decision in a letter...
Green Bay superintendent taken to hospital during school board meeting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District interim superintendent is in the hospital after falling ill during a school board meeting Monday night. First responders were called as a precautionary measure for interim superintendent, Vicki Bayer, during a special school board meeting. When paramedics arrived, they...
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey is coming to Fox Cities P.A.C.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The number one most watched entertainment brand on YouTube is coming to life on an Appleton stage. CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center inside Thrivent Hall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. The Broadway-style musical features interactive music...
Kohler Co. names next executive chairman after passing of Herbert Kohler, Jr.
KOHLER (WLUK) -- Just over a week after the death of Kohler Company's executive chairman, the company is naming a new leader. The Kohler Co. Board of Directors elected current Kohler president and chief executive officer, David Kohler, to be Herbert Kohler, Jr.'s successor. David is Herbert's son, making him...
Chris Farley's brother shares importance of treating substance abuse
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Health Department welcomed the brother of late comedian Chris Farley to speak about drug addiction Monday evening. More than 80 people filtered in and out over the three-hour session. Not a day goes by when Tom Farley doesn't think of his late brother...
SKYFOX peruses Polly's Pumpkin Patch near Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family farm near Chilton is opening its annual corn maze this Friday. SKYFOX scoped out Polly's Pumpkin Patch, exploring its 15-acre maze that actually serves as two mazes in one field. The first maze, Search and Find, has 17 check points hidden throughout the corn. The...
Vehicle strikes parked Fond du Lac police car
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a squad car. On Sunday, September 11 at approximately 3:46 a.m., a Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center located at 63 Western Avenue.
4 displaced, 1 firefighter injured after house fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four people were displaced and one firefighter was injured after a blaze early Saturday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire happened in the 900 block of Mather St. just before 3:45 a.m. When crews got on scene they found heavy smoke and...
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Week 4 Overtime: Bay Port, Kimberly and Neenah post big wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four weeks have been played in high school football and last week there were some key conference games led by the Game Time Game of the Week which featured Pulaski at Bay Port. Both entered 3-0 and contenders for the Fox River Classic Conference North title,...
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on all the products from Green Bay Olive Oil Co. visit their website at gbooc.com. Ingredients:. 1/4 Cup Olive Oil - Green Bay...
Bay Port's defense leads it past Pulaski, 23-7
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- When Bay Port and Pulaski meet on the football field there are no secrets. The rivals know each other inside out, so sometimes it comes down to digging deeper than normal to come out with the win. The Pirates did just that, as the defense put on...
