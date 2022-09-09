Read full article on original website
Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games
It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
Liverpool Suffer Andy Robertson Injury Blow
While Saturday’s league game against Wolves was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth and next week’s Chelsea clash is similarly at risk as English football contorts itself into what it believes is a proper show of grief that other sport is partaking in, the mid-week Champions League tie with Ajax remains on.
Graham Potter convinced to join Chelsea by owners’ vision for the club
Graham Potter has said the Chelsea owners’ vision for the club convinced him to join. The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager last week after leaving Brighton. “It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told Chelsea’s website. “New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.
Jürgen Klopp rallies Liverpool to face Ajax after ‘five days of truth’
Jürgen Klopp has demanded Liverpool respond to the worst display of his Anfield reign when they host Ajax on Tuesday after he delivered “four or five days of absolute truth” following the rout by Napoli. Time has not mellowed the Liverpool manager’s assessment of the 4-1 defeat...
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
Transfer Talk: Chelsea interest in Moises Caicedo prompts Brighton contract talks
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Brighton wary of Chelsea's...
Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Is Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea next week along with Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven to be postponed?
Dave Smith: Former Mansfield, Southend & Plymouth boss dies, aged 88
Scotland-born ex-footballer and manager Dave Smith has died, at the age of 88. The former Burnley, Brighton and Bristol City player is best known for his time in football management. He took charge of five clubs, winning promotion with the first three of them, Mansfield Town, Southend United and Plymouth...
Premier League Set To Feature Semi-Automated Off-Side Next Season
Following the undeniable success this off-side system had in the Champions League, the Premier League is arranging to introduce it for the next season.
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
Cancellation of football fixtures means a chance for solidarity was missed | Jason Stockwood
Matches are a place of shared experience in an atomised world – they should have gone ahead following the Queen’s death
