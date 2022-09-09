Graham Potter has said the Chelsea owners’ vision for the club convinced him to join. The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager last week after leaving Brighton. “It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told Chelsea’s website. “New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO