ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Why Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel, hired Graham Potter after just six league games

It was assumed that the end of Roman Abramovich's ownership would be a good thing for the longevity of Chelsea managers. No English club won more than the 21 trophies amassed in 19 years of the Russian's tenure, but 13 different managers -- two of whom came back for a second stint -- rarely enjoyed any lasting comfort in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.
MLS
SB Nation

Liverpool Suffer Andy Robertson Injury Blow

While Saturday’s league game against Wolves was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth and next week’s Chelsea clash is similarly at risk as English football contorts itself into what it believes is a proper show of grief that other sport is partaking in, the mid-week Champions League tie with Ajax remains on.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Graham Potter convinced to join Chelsea by owners’ vision for the club

Graham Potter has said the Chelsea owners’ vision for the club convinced him to join. The 47-year-old replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager last week after leaving Brighton. “It’s the start of a really exciting period, I think,” he told Chelsea’s website. “New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
BBC

Dave Smith: Former Mansfield, Southend & Plymouth boss dies, aged 88

Scotland-born ex-footballer and manager Dave Smith has died, at the age of 88. The former Burnley, Brighton and Bristol City player is best known for his time in football management. He took charge of five clubs, winning promotion with the first three of them, Mansfield Town, Southend United and Plymouth...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Manchester United#English#Chelsea Football Club#Dinamo Zagreb#The Champions League#Brighton Hove Albion#Afc Bournemouth#Brighton Hove#Moneyline
BBC

Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy