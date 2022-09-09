ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest

A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction

One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Stalking

An Oak Grove man was charged with stalking after an incident on Monroe Lane in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were called for 24-year-old Brendan Reid who is standing outside of a house with a machete and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with violation...
OAK GROVE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

