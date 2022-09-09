Read full article on original website
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
Two men kick in door, steal guns from Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men kicked in the door of a Memphis home and ransacked the residence, stealing guns and other property, according to police. Memphis Police said the burglary happened on Durbin Avenue in broad daylight, around 2:25 p.m., on Friday, September 9. The two men, seen in...
Clarksville police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Clarksville police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Oak Grove Man Charged With Stalking
An Oak Grove man was charged with stalking after an incident on Monroe Lane in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were called for 24-year-old Brendan Reid who is standing outside of a house with a machete and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with violation...
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Man charged after drugs found in Goodlettsville
A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested at a motel in Goodlettsville.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified
Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
Criminal homicide warrant issued for man after deadly shooting in Nashville store
Metro police have issued a criminal homicide warrant for a 19-year-old following a deadly shooting that occurred inside a Nashville store on Saturday night.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
