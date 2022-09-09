Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO