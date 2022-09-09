LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults. Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effect of some medications. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which often leads to lack of activity that causes physical decline, depression, and social isolation. Falls threaten the safety and independence of older Panhandle residents and can have significant personal and economic costs. According to the NCOA more than one-fourth of Americans over age 65 experiences a fall each year and the majority of falls happen at home.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO