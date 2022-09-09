Read full article on original website
Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
University of Nebraska Lincoln unveiled a veterans tribute on campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln had its own dedication on 9/11 at its veterans’ tribute on campus. The ceremony was held at the Pershing Military and Naval science building on city campus. The veterans’ tribute is a project funded by private donations to provide those walking on...
9/11 Patriot Day ceremony remembers front line responders who died 21 years ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People gathered outside the State Capitol building Sunday morning to remember the first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Lincoln Fire and Rescue held a Patriot Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on the 21st anniversary...
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As senior living facilities struggle to find workers, one professor from Minnesota is pitching an idea that would send us into the future. “Robots, I wish I had one,” said Jane Crouch, a resident at a Lincoln senior living facility. “I could use a robot.”
University of Nebraska campuses rank 77th in patents granted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For the fourth year in a row, Nebraska universities are among the highest in the country in patenting the research and discoveries of faculty and staff. The University of Nebraska system, with universities in Omaha, Kearney and Lincoln, has tied for No. 77, with 38...
‘Strengthening Community Connections in Falls Prevention’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults. Older people are more likely to fall which can cause serious injury. The causes of falls in the elderly include muscle weakness, poor balance and vision, lack of confidence at moving about and the effect of some medications. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which often leads to lack of activity that causes physical decline, depression, and social isolation. Falls threaten the safety and independence of older Panhandle residents and can have significant personal and economic costs. According to the NCOA more than one-fourth of Americans over age 65 experiences a fall each year and the majority of falls happen at home.
University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
‘They won’t be forgotten’: Nebraska’s fallen soldiers remembered on 9/11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – 21 years ago, after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, regular Americans found themselves fighting for their country overseas. “It changed my life,” said veteran Chris Stokes. “I was out in the desert all of a sudden in a war situation.”. The...
‘It’s never a bad day for pie’: Assisted living residents and staff thanked with sweet treat
SYRACUSE, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s National Assisted Living Week, so one daughter thanked her mom’s facility with a sweet treat. Good Samaritan Society Assisted Living is home to Betty Groleau, and her daughter decided to bake a bunch of pies for a tasting. “It’s the best pie...
‘Last Blast Lincoln Triathlon’ at Branched Oak state recreation area to end the summer season
RAYMOND, Neb. (KLKN)- Sunday morning people from all around Nebraska woke up early to get an extreme form of morning exercise. Cars began showing up just after the crack of dawn. Branched Oak Recreational area lake was prepared to have it’s last event of the summer season. The ‘Last...
30th Harvest Moon Festival brings hundreds to Antelope Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 30th annual Harvest Moon Festival took place at the Antelope Park Bandshell Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Asian Community and Cultural Center, hundreds gathered to celebrate with all types of traditional cuisine and performances. The Harvest Moon Festival is observed by most Asian countries,...
Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
Malcolm X to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission chose Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X, on Monday as the next member of the hall of fame. Malcolm X was born in Omaha on May 19, 1925, to the Rev. Earl and Louise Little. After his father...
41st annual ‘All makes auto show’ brings hundreds together to show their cars and their stories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, vehicles of all makes, models, and generations filled the parking lot at Southeast community college for people to come take a walk through memory lane, or teach their children about the cars that used to be on the road not long ago.
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
The rain didn’t keep art enthusiasts away from the 10th annual art in the garden event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Saturdays dreary weather didn’t stop artists and art lovers from piling into Sunken Gardens in Lincoln. With umbrellas in hand, people gathered in the already picturesque place to soak in some works. With tents sprouting up as far as the eye can see, there wasn’t any...
Temperatures returning to more summer-like standards
After a taste of fall this weekend, we’re going to have a full-on summer feast this week. Temperatures will continue to warm on Monday, with highs in the middle-80s for many in southeast Nebraska. Monday will be a day with low humidity and relatively light winds. Dew points will...
