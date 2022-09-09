Democrat Collier embraces his GOP past as he tries to unseat Lt. Gov. Patrick

Read full article on original website
Related
GOP enthusiasm mounts as border Democrats defect over immigration
SANDERSON — Dale Lynn Carruthers had always been a Democrat. Growing up in the small, predominantly Hispanic city of Sanderson near the border in West Texas, everyone she knew belonged to the party, which had long been dominant in the region. So when she ran for a seat on the Terrell County Commissioners Court for the first time in 2018, there was no question that she’d do so as a Democrat.
Mysterious group targeting Abbott reserves $6M in TV ads ahead of November election
A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV advertisements ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DPS director: ‘I wish we would have’ taken control over the Uvalde shooting response
As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation. McCraw, who sat down with...
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
A D’Hanis native, author Bobby Finger revisits small town Texas in The Old Place
Residents of D’Hanis might find Billington, the small town featured in Bobby Finger’s debut novel The Old Place, eerily familiar. The single stoplight, train crossing, church, grocery store and school district buildings made of the town’s signature red brick all derive from the D’Hanis of Finger’s childhood, memories of which helped him render his fictional version of the town, located about 50 miles west of San Antonio, in fine-grained detail.
Equal access to the polls includes jail-based voting
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that pretrial detainees maintain their right to vote, and in Texas, you do not lose that right if you are convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Nevertheless, localities and the state government have failed to effectively mobilize the necessary resources to create sufficient voting access for incarcerated, eligible voters to cast a ballot during elections. Bexar County officials have the opportunity to stand out as leaders in promoting equitable voting access in our jails.
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
Elected leaders in Texas ignore majority in criminalizing abortion
The “trigger ban” on abortion in Texas kicked into action Thursday, reactivating an anti-abortion law passed in 1925, when Texas had fewer than 5 million people, most of them white. The majority of voters who today support women’s access to abortion in some form were reminded once again...
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24. Maite...
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025. Instead, the board agreed in a 7-2 preliminary vote to only adjust the curriculum with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief
Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
Predatory investors prompt new state law blocking residential water use data from public view
This article has been updated. The San Antonio Water System is now shielded from disclosing information about residential water users after the utility worked with state legislators to change a law that had allowed anyone who filed an open records request to see that data. SAWS worked with legislators on...
San Antonio Report
Progressive group raising $25 million to boost Democrats this November and beyond
An alliance of heavy-hitting donors is closing in on a goal of raising $25 million for the 2022 election cycle, looking to build lasting infrastructure for the state’s progressives as Texas Democrats continue to fight for a way back to power. The Texas Future Project told The Texas Tribune...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0