Texas State

Democrat Collier embraces his GOP past as he tries to unseat Lt. Gov. Patrick

By Patrick Svitek and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
 4 days ago
GOP enthusiasm mounts as border Democrats defect over immigration

SANDERSON — Dale Lynn Carruthers had always been a Democrat. Growing up in the small, predominantly Hispanic city of Sanderson near the border in West Texas, everyone she knew belonged to the party, which had long been dominant in the region. So when she ran for a seat on the Terrell County Commissioners Court for the first time in 2018, there was no question that she’d do so as a Democrat.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020

More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

A D’Hanis native, author Bobby Finger revisits small town Texas in The Old Place

Residents of D’Hanis might find Billington, the small town featured in Bobby Finger’s debut novel The Old Place, eerily familiar. The single stoplight, train crossing, church, grocery store and school district buildings made of the town’s signature red brick all derive from the D’Hanis of Finger’s childhood, memories of which helped him render his fictional version of the town, located about 50 miles west of San Antonio, in fine-grained detail.
San Antonio Report

Equal access to the polls includes jail-based voting

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that pretrial detainees maintain their right to vote, and in Texas, you do not lose that right if you are convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Nevertheless, localities and the state government have failed to effectively mobilize the necessary resources to create sufficient voting access for incarcerated, eligible voters to cast a ballot during elections. Bexar County officials have the opportunity to stand out as leaders in promoting equitable voting access in our jails.
San Antonio Report

Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
San Antonio Report

As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief

Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
San Antonio Report

Progressive group raising $25 million to boost Democrats this November and beyond

An alliance of heavy-hitting donors is closing in on a goal of raising $25 million for the 2022 election cycle, looking to build lasting infrastructure for the state’s progressives as Texas Democrats continue to fight for a way back to power. The Texas Future Project told The Texas Tribune...
San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

