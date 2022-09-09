Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville. Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization. Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown. The...
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
leoweekly.com
Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location
Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Give for Good Louisville: Local nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — This Thursday, you have the chance to make a big impact on dozens of local organizations looking to change our community. "Give for Good Louisville," is dubbed the city's most generous 24 hours of giving. Among the numerous organizations looking for your support, one you...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10
Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
I-71 SB to close for 10 days between Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 will close for 10 days, starting Friday, between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The interstate will be closed as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, according to a news release. The closure...
'It really hit our community': Kentuckiana runners honor Memphis teacher killed, preach safety measures for women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
Louisville coffee shop chain votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers' baristas voted "yes" on unionizing Thursday night. They announced it on their Twitter page Thursday, and it was the largest group to vote on unionizing in the metro in almost a decade according to union spokespeople. Employees announced their intentions to unionize back in...
wdrb.com
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'You are a public servant': LMPD celebrates graduation of 20 recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have welcomed new recruits to the force. Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the graduating recruiting class that police officers will be in the public eye. “You’re public facing. You are a public servant. You’re going to be scrutinized,” she said....
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
WHAS 11
String of 'suspicious' fires in Louisville have officials concerned
Firefighters have put out three fires Sept. 12 morning. We know at least one was at Blue Lick Truck Parts in Okolona and another was near Velma Drive.
WLKY.com
Louisville business owner dedicates new day care center to memory of trusted employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local entrepreneur pays tribute to a trusted employee with the grand opening of a new day care center in Louisville. Sunday, Barbara Toogood dedicated her new business to her late employee Victoria Boyd by naming the daycare Victoria's Dream Academy. Victoria was a Stage 4...
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1