Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Monnik Beer Company Closes New Albany Location

Monnik Beer Company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be closing its New Albany location immediately. The New Albany brewery and restaurant was located at 415 Bank St. near Board and You Bistro and Recbar 812. In their announcement, Monnik thanked everyone for their support: “We want to thank...
NEW ALBANY, IN
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10

Get the most bang for your buck with these 10 events under $10, and save that moolah for the weekend. Fright Bites is raising money to fund a horror-themed food truck, which they hope to launch on Oct. 10. This week they are raising funds with a pop-up at The Merryweather. As the Facebook event page says: “We’ll be serving up our boooo-gie bar food out of the kitchen, and hosting a horror-themed Bingo event with spooky prizes!”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville coffee shop chain votes to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers' baristas voted "yes" on unionizing Thursday night. They announced it on their Twitter page Thursday, and it was the largest group to vote on unionizing in the metro in almost a decade according to union spokespeople. Employees announced their intentions to unionize back in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

