Evacuation map and information for the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties

The Mosquito Fire, which started Tuesday evening in an area above Oxbow Reservoir, has already burned more than 13,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents of El Dorado and Placer counties.

On Thursday, as the fire accelerated under hot and windy conditions, evacuations were expanded as the blaze jumped the North Fork of the American River from Placer County into El Dorado County.

Here are the areas under evacuation as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Mosquito Fire evacuation maps This live-updating map shows the location of evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Mosquito Fire. Click on the legend button for more information. View larger map

Sources: Placer County, El Dorado County, U.S. Department of the Interior, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA and Esri

Shelter information

Auburn: Bell Road Baptist Church, 707 Bell Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

Overnight shelter, meals, showers and limited health services will be provided. Animals in crates or carriers will be accepted there with parking available for trailers.

Temporary evacuation point

Auburn: Auburn Regional Park Gym, 3770 Richardson Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

Temporary parking for cars and RVs

Restroom and shower access

No RV hookups

Animal shelter information

Grass Valley, small and large animals: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

INTAKES SUSPENDED, SITE HAS REACHED CAPACITY

Enter through gate 8 for check in; drop-off only (no camping)

No chickens/poultry due to avian flu.

Auburn: Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn has suspended new intakes after reaching capacity.

Diamond Springs, small animals only: El Dorado County Animal Services, 6435 Capitol Ave. ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

No birds/chickens/poultry due to avian flu.

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, horses only: Please call 916-826-4278 to coordinate shelter.

