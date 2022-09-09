Evacuation map and information for the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties
The Mosquito Fire, which started Tuesday evening in an area above Oxbow Reservoir, has already burned more than 13,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents of El Dorado and Placer counties.
On Thursday, as the fire accelerated under hot and windy conditions, evacuations were expanded as the blaze jumped the North Fork of the American River from Placer County into El Dorado County.
Here are the areas under evacuation as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.
Shelter information
Auburn: Bell Road Baptist Church, 707 Bell Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )
Cameron Park: Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )
Overnight shelter, meals, showers and limited health services will be provided. Animals in crates or carriers will be accepted there with parking available for trailers.
Temporary evacuation point
Auburn: Auburn Regional Park Gym, 3770 Richardson Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )
- Temporary parking for cars and RVs
- Restroom and shower access
- No RV hookups
Animal shelter information
Grass Valley, small and large animals: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )
- INTAKES SUSPENDED, SITE HAS REACHED CAPACITY
- Enter through gate 8 for check in; drop-off only (no camping)
- No chickens/poultry due to avian flu.
Auburn: Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn has suspended new intakes after reaching capacity.
Diamond Springs, small animals only: El Dorado County Animal Services, 6435 Capitol Ave. ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )
- No birds/chickens/poultry due to avian flu.
Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, horses only: Please call 916-826-4278 to coordinate shelter.
More information
- Placer County’s evacuation page , with road closures and other information.
- El Dorado County’s Mosquito Fire information page , which updated data on evacuations, structures threatened and road closures.
- U.S. Forest Service’s Inciweb page
