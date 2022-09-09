ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Evacuation map and information for the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties

By Daniel Hunt
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aQ9J_0hnv8ulF00

The Mosquito Fire, which started Tuesday evening in an area above Oxbow Reservoir, has already burned more than 13,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of several hundred residents of El Dorado and Placer counties.

On Thursday, as the fire accelerated under hot and windy conditions, evacuations were expanded as the blaze jumped the North Fork of the American River from Placer County into El Dorado County.

Here are the areas under evacuation as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Mosquito Fire evacuation maps

This live-updating map shows the location of evacuation orders (red) and warnings (yellow) for the Mosquito Fire. Click on the legend button for more information.
View larger map
Sources: Placer County, El Dorado County, U.S. Department of the Interior, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA and Esri

Shelter information

Auburn: Bell Road Baptist Church, 707 Bell Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

  • Overnight shelter, meals, showers and limited health services will be provided. Animals in crates or carriers will be accepted there with parking available for trailers.

Temporary evacuation point

Auburn: Auburn Regional Park Gym, 3770 Richardson Drive ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

  • Temporary parking for cars and RVs
  • Restroom and shower access
  • No RV hookups

Animal shelter information

Grass Valley, small and large animals: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

  • INTAKES SUSPENDED, SITE HAS REACHED CAPACITY
  • Enter through gate 8 for check in; drop-off only (no camping)
  • No chickens/poultry due to avian flu.

Auburn: Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn has suspended new intakes after reaching capacity.

Diamond Springs, small animals only: El Dorado County Animal Services, 6435 Capitol Ave. ( LINK TO DIRECTIONS )

  • No birds/chickens/poultry due to avian flu.

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, horses only: Please call 916-826-4278 to coordinate shelter.

More information

Comments / 6

Zombie Stew
4d ago

Wouldn't put it past the higher ups to be setting these fires purposely to drive out the mountain folk. That way in the near future the entire national forest system will be under lock and key so no one can go there for any reason whatsoever. Kind of like a communist country.

Reply(3)
5
Kimmitt
4d ago

I really think our CDF has been told let it burn. Maybe that's why our CDF, head Batillion Chief resigned. This is a good way to move the mountain folk to the cities and clean up the screw up over the bark beetle. Problem comes when you don't and won't replant. This administration is not for the environment but for the lazy.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diamond Springs, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Government
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest

The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say

A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Avian Flu#The Mosquito Fire#U S Department#Noaa#Esri Shelter#Auburn#Bell Road Baptist Church#Rv
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

31K+
Followers
722
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy