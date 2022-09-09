Southwest Airlines expands Las Vegas flights on March 2023 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is expanding its Las Vegas flight schedule in March 2023, offering 243 departures a day.

The airline, which carries more passengers in and out of Harry Reid International Airport, said 243 departures make it Southwest’s “largest-ever schedule from Las Vegas.”

In a news release publicizing the schedule, Southwest said, “Customers looking to travel for a college basketball championship tournament or enjoy the amenities of Las Vegas resorts and nearby outdoor national parks and attractions, will have more itinerary options than ever before.”

Options “Anytime” fares, as well as “Wann Get Away” and “Wanna Get Away plus” flights are listed on Southwest’s website , with March dates available for booking now. The airline’s Low Fare Calendar lists the cheapest options available for each date. “Business Select” flights are also listed at higher fares.

Southwest carried 1.4 million passengers in and out of Las Vegas in March of this year, nearly a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, 1.6 million passengers took Southwest in March.

The airline also listed an expanded schedule for Denver, and new nonstop seasonal flights between San Diego and Eugene, Oregon, beginning on March 11.

