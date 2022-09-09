Read full article on original website
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month during an unprecedented raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The filing made Monday comes after federal...
