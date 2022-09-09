Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth's funeral could be 'last we see' of Prince Andrew with family: royal expert
With King Charles III having ascended the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, there's a possibility her upcoming funeral will mark the last time Prince Andrew is seen with the rest of the royal family, according to one expert. Andrew stepped back from royal duties...
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward greet well-wishers at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Oprah says Queen Elizabeth II's death could be 'peacemaking' opportunity for Meghan, Harry and royal family
Oprah Winfrey noted Queen Elizabeth II's death could be an "opportunity for peacemaking" among the royal family. Winfrey spoke briefly during a conversation at the Toronto Film Festival about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "bombshell" interview and the possibility that the two could reconcile with Prince William and the rest of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will be cared for by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: report
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will reportedly take care of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis following her death Thursday. She was 96. The Duke and Duchess of York gave Her Majesty two of her favorite breed of dogs just last year after her late husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 in efforts to lift her spirits.
Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report
Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says
In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days. The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."
Queen Elizabeth II's procession and thanksgiving service in pictures
The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral took place on Monday. King Charles III joined the procession.
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's children: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth II got married to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947. Prince Philip passed on April 9, 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, which made her eldest son Charles king. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had three other children, Princess Anne, Prince...
Prince William speaks out for first time on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'I...have lost a grandmother'
Prince William published a message Saturday in remembrance of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. William spoke publicly Saturday for the first time since the death of the royal matriarch. The freshly-appointed Prince of Wales published the message via a communique from Kensington Palace. "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary...
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
