Fox News

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward greet well-wishers at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth
Fox News

Meghan Markle cancels US events coinciding with queen's funeral amid speculation over her attendance: report

Meghan Markle has reportedly canceled several U.S. engagements in the next couple of weeks that would clash with the likely timing of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duchess of Sussex had planned to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and attend the United Nations General Assembly with Prince Harry on Sept. 20 but has canceled both following the queen’s death, according to the New York Post, which cited sources familiar with the matter.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says

In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days. The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."
Fox News

McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Fox News

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Fox News

Hillary's email half truth: Media shows true colors for not calling out falsehood

Benjamin Franklin once said that a "half truth is often a great lie." It turns out that the same can be said about "technical" truths. Franklin’s warning came to mind recently after Glenn Kessler at the Washington Post looked at the claim of Hillary Clinton on Twitter this week that "the fact is that I had zero emails that were classified." The Post declared Clinton "technically correct" in the claim despite the fact that it was actually false. Indeed, the Post appears to recognize that fact at the very end of its analysis.
