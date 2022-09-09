The Dallas Cowboys are now without Dak Prescott for several weeks, leaving a glaring hole at the quarterback position for the second time in two seasons. Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a gruesome ankle injury and was sidelined from training camp last season with a shoulder issue. Now, the Cowboys face several more weeks without their starting quarterback who led them to the playoffs last season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO