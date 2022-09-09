ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead

The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Prince Harry heads to Balmoral to join Charles, William other senior royals as they mourn Queen after her death, aged 96, while Meghan remains in London

Prince Harry is headed to Balmoral alone without his wife Meghan to mourn with his family following the death of his grandmother, The Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London this evening but it is confirmed they have cancelled their appearance. The prince was expected to make a speech at tonight's awards, which honours the brave deeds of seriously ill children.
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral

Prince Harry has arrived at Balmoral to join the rest of his family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan, his wife, did not travel with him according to a spokesperson.Sept. 8, 2022.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades. Every living former U.S. president — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — joined Biden in mourning her passing and sending condolences to her family. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the queen’s “legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
Double Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Right Before News Of Queen’s Death

Two rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace shortly before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday at the age of 96. Although the Queen reportedly died “peacefully” at her summer home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the presence of the rainbows over the palace from which she reigned for 70 years was stunningly beautiful — and a little magical.
