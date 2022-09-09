ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

James Eason: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
Junior striker James Eason earned his second Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week recognition this fall. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — For the second time this season, junior soccer player James Eason has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

In three matches last week, Eason became Richmond’s leading scorer this season, finding the back of the net in two games.

Earning his second career recognition, Eason has emerged as one of the Raiders’ go-to scorers in the first half of the season.

Athletic Profile

Year: Junior

Fall Sport: Soccer

Position: Forward

Years on Varsity: 1 year

Other Sports: Baseball

“FINDING THE NET” WITH JAMES EASON

Richmond competed in three matches last week, going 1-2 against those opponents. The Raiders opened the week with a loss to Uwharrie Charter Academy, earned a crucial Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Southern Lee and fell to non-conference Lumberton.

Eason was an offensive threat in the first two matches, combining to score three total goals against the Eagles and Cavaliers. Through seven matches this year, Eason leads the team with four goals.

Richmond nearly made a comeback against Uwharrie Charter Academy, but lost 3-2. In that match, Eason scored his second goal of the season in the 76th minute.

On a counterattack, Eason stripped the ball from a defender along the right sideline. Making a charge down the field, he sent a low shot to the back post, putting it into the side netting while catching the keeper off guard.

He nearly tied the game a minute later when he sent a shot banging off the crossbar from the right side.

Two nights later, Eason struck twice more in a 3-2 win over the Cavaliers to begin SAC action. Giving the team a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute, Eason made a run inside the 18-yard box and sent the shot low and inside of the right post.

Breaking a 1-1 tie in the 45th minute, Eason’s fourth goal of the year came on a 35-yard strike. Fellow striker Noah Gil recorded the game winner.

Richmond (2-4-1, 1-1 SAC) will host Piedmont High School (6-0-2) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Junior James Eason (18) dribbles up the field during a win over Southern Lee last Wednesday. (Deon Cranford/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH JAMES EASON

Watch a video interview of Eason as he discusses being Richmond’s leading goal scorer, the team’s expectations moving forward and tells what his favorite candy is.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week on Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
