Bristol, VA

Johnson City Press

Jonesborough to increase court costs for citations

Citations in Jonesborough will soon cost more after the town’s governing board approved on first reading a $65 increase in associated court costs — bringing the town’s court costs more in line with that of other municipalities in Tennessee. Jonesborough had been charging $35 in court costs...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Homes keep being built across Kingsport

A total of 18 developments are presently in the process of being built in Kingsport, bringing more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the city. There is no indication of the growth stopping anytime soon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup::: Tennessee High outlasts West Ridge, 3-2

BRISTOL — Tennessee High went the distance to take a 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9 decision over West Ridge in Monday’s non-conference volleyball matchup. Madison Blair recorded a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs and added three blocks.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Climbing stairs in remembrance

BRISTOL, Tennessee – Twenty-one years ago, on September 11, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders died in the line of duty rescuing people after the terrorist attacks that day in New York, at the Pentagon and in the sky over Pennsylvania. On Saturday, more than six hundred first...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project

ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 12

Sept. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Sept. 11. “I. N. Boring and bride, formerly Miss Edna McElroy, of Steubenville, O., have arrived from their bridal trip, and have taken rooms at Mrs. E. J. Weller’s. The couple were married at the bride’s home in Ohio on Sept. 1.”
Johnson City Press

First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …

KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes

East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940 N....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Board leans toward library renovations with federal funding

A majority of board members for the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen said Monday that they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. “I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions

Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top

ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Something old, something new...

It has been a long time coming, but proprietors Moe Farrouki and Kinsey Holliday have finally opened their successful Black Olive restaurant franchise here in downtown Johnson City. Their restaurant located in Johnson City is known as “The Olive.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

South Side second grader demonstrates that there is still good in the world

Amelia Atlee, a second-grade student at South Side Elementary School, is working hard to raise $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Amelia takes horse riding and jumping lessons at WF Stables in Washington County, where she also participates in fundraising efforts for St. Jude. Last year, she was able to raise over $2,000 for the cause, and she has been working hard to raise more than that this year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Health and Safety Fair will be held Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON — A health and safety fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center, 428 E. G St. The event is sponsored by the Carter County/County Elizabethton Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council. All are welcome to attend the event, which will...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

