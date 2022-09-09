ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Phil Matalucci, legendary Cape May GOP chairman, dies at 91

Philip R. Matalucci, Jr., a popular former Cape May County Republican Chairman whose political influence extended throughout the state and was a fixture at national party conventions for massive elephant hats that adorned his head, died on September 7. He was 91. Matalucci served as the GOP county chairman from...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground

Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
Sea Isle City, NJ
Government
acprimetime.com

Open Letter to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small

The following is a letter from local businessman, Coby Frier, to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small. I have pointed out the positive things you have done for the city in your time of office and you have even acknowledged me for doing so. In the past few months I have seen a change in the city. A change in your leadership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Suffers Beach, Dune Erosion in Spots

Bob and Sharon Goffredi, homeowners in Sea Isle City for 47 years, have seen many storms pummel the beaches and sand dunes near their house on 89th Street. But what they witnessed on Saturday shocked even them – a bizarre landscape in which the dunes had been sheared away by the ocean and the top, powdery layer of beach sand was washed out to sea to create a virtually bare shoreline.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Labor Day Weekend#City Hall#Infrastructure#Septemb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Talk Radio Host On-The-Air Live: September 11, 2001

Today is exactly 21 years since the terrorist enemy attacked our homeland and toppled the 2 World Trade Center Towers, initially taking 2,997 American lives. Other precious lives were taken when another plane was purposefully crashed into The Pentagon and still more lives were lost when brave American heroes (on United Airlines Flight 93) gave their lives by bringing down another plane in an open field in Shanksville, Western Pennsylvania.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pups take over N.J. water park for end of summer fun

The dogs at the Puppapalooza doggie pool party were all smiles and wags after having run of Morey’s Piers’ Raging Waters Water Park in Wildwood Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes cooled off from the late-summer sun sliding down a slide, running through water fountains, fetching a ball thrown into the water, wading through the water sniffing new friends.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics

The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A year after surviving a tornado, we still believe in miracles | Opinion

The sounds of hammering nails, screeching table saws, and buzzing generators drown the collective voices of contractors signaling work commands. Big machines ride down our street, taking up a permanent residence at our home since the tornado. Diggers, earth movers, concrete makers, and tons of work trucks, most with company seals emblazoned on side panels, park along our driveways. ‘
MULLICA HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy