This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenAtlantic City, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Phil Matalucci, legendary Cape May GOP chairman, dies at 91
Philip R. Matalucci, Jr., a popular former Cape May County Republican Chairman whose political influence extended throughout the state and was a fixture at national party conventions for massive elephant hats that adorned his head, died on September 7. He was 91. Matalucci served as the GOP county chairman from...
insidernj.com
Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground
Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
Open Letter to the Motorcyclist on Ocean Heights in EHT
I also watch for you. At every stoplight. At every stop sign. I look left, then right, then left - and, sometimes a quick check both ways again. I check the road in front of me. I check my mirrors for what's behind me. I'm always looking for you. I'm...
Historic Cape May could get its 1st new hotel in 50 years in huge $150M project
Luxury resort brand Icona wants to build the first new hotel in Cape May in 50 years. And yes, in a historic town known for it’s Victorian charm, the proposal for a $150 million, 160-room hotel along with shops and three restaurants has stirred up some controversy. The biggest...
acprimetime.com
Open Letter to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small
The following is a letter from local businessman, Coby Frier, to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small. I have pointed out the positive things you have done for the city in your time of office and you have even acknowledged me for doing so. In the past few months I have seen a change in the city. A change in your leadership.
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
parentherald.com
56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey
Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Suffers Beach, Dune Erosion in Spots
Bob and Sharon Goffredi, homeowners in Sea Isle City for 47 years, have seen many storms pummel the beaches and sand dunes near their house on 89th Street. But what they witnessed on Saturday shocked even them – a bizarre landscape in which the dunes had been sheared away by the ocean and the top, powdery layer of beach sand was washed out to sea to create a virtually bare shoreline.
Pub Known For Best Wings In Atlantic City To Close After 30 Years
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Major work starts to re-deck the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge
More than a million cars cross the Delaware River between New Castle, Delaware, and Pennsville, New Jersey, every month. Since the first span opened in 1951, more than one billion cars have crossed the twin span. All of that traffic over all those decades obviously results in lots of wear and tear.
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
That Was Close! Iconic Wildwood Crest NJ Motel Spared Demolition
A unique, doo-wop-style motel in Wildwood Crest that was scheduled to be knocked down has been saved!. The Oceanview Motel, located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, has been an icon in Wildwood Crest for generations. We're talking since the 1960s!. Having closed in late 2021, all signs were pointing to its...
Atlantic City Talk Radio Host On-The-Air Live: September 11, 2001
Today is exactly 21 years since the terrorist enemy attacked our homeland and toppled the 2 World Trade Center Towers, initially taking 2,997 American lives. Other precious lives were taken when another plane was purposefully crashed into The Pentagon and still more lives were lost when brave American heroes (on United Airlines Flight 93) gave their lives by bringing down another plane in an open field in Shanksville, Western Pennsylvania.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Pups take over N.J. water park for end of summer fun
The dogs at the Puppapalooza doggie pool party were all smiles and wags after having run of Morey’s Piers’ Raging Waters Water Park in Wildwood Saturday. Dogs of all shapes and sizes cooled off from the late-summer sun sliding down a slide, running through water fountains, fetching a ball thrown into the water, wading through the water sniffing new friends.
2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Galloway Township Police Blotter: Here’s what’s happening
GALLOWAY TWP, NJ – The Galloway Township Police Department has released the following incidents regarding...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics
The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
A year after surviving a tornado, we still believe in miracles | Opinion
The sounds of hammering nails, screeching table saws, and buzzing generators drown the collective voices of contractors signaling work commands. Big machines ride down our street, taking up a permanent residence at our home since the tornado. Diggers, earth movers, concrete makers, and tons of work trucks, most with company seals emblazoned on side panels, park along our driveways. ‘
