True love! Sweet footage surfaces of an excited Hugh Jackman racing to greet his beloved wife Deborra-Lee Furness with passionate kiss at Venice Film Festival

By Jimmy Briggs
 4 days ago

Sweet footage has emerged of a smitten Hugh Jackman excitedly racing across the red carpet to kiss his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday.

The Marvel star, 53, was attending the premiere of his movie The Son at the Venice Film Festival in Italy and he could not contain his excitement upon seeing Deborra.

His face immediately lit up and he extended his arms wide to wrap her up in a passionate hug before the pair locked lips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rd29C_0hnv7IC800
Sweet footage has emerged of a smitten Hugh Jackman excitedly racing across the red carpet to kiss his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday 

The couple seemed oblivious to their surroundings as they embraced while onlookers gushed as they watched the precious moment.

Hugh looked suave in a swanky black tuxedo, bow tie and dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Deborra turned heads in a stylish black dress, zebra print stockings and platform high heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZxhX_0hnv7IC800
Hugh's face immediately lit up and he extended his arms wide to wrap her up in a passionate hug before the pair locked lips

In April, Hugh penned a gushing tribute to his wife as they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

'Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,' began Hugh in a tribute on Instagram.

'Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368Syz_0hnv7IC800
Hugh and Deborra have been spotted out and about in Venice, Italy, as they attend the Venice Film Festival, which runs from 31 August to 10 September

The pair married on April 11, 1996, just one year after meeting.

They met on the set of Australian drama Corelli, with Hugh saying he knew he was going to spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee after just two weeks.

They have two adopted children: son Oscar, 21, and daughter Ava, 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389WyR_0hnv7IC800
Hugh and Deborra-Lee married on April 11, 1996, just one year after meeting (pictured on their wedding day)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

