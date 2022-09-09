ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonment, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

Report: Escambia County woman attempts intentional overdose on child

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly tried to intentionally overdose a child and herself last week. 30-year-old Alexandria Pauline Weinrich is being charged with cruelty towards a child - aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report, deputies received a call Sept....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Cantonment, FL
Crime & Safety
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cantonment, FL
WMBB

One charged in fatal Walton hit-and-run

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man driving under the influence and without a license hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said Santoz Gomez Diaz, 38, hit and killed a 60-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man on County 393 at about 8:30 p.m. […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Atmore man charged with meth distribution following traffic stop

ATMORE, Ala. -- A man has been arrested after the Atmore Police Department found nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Paul Ray Morris, 43, of Atmore, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, after stopping Morris due to a...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Self Defense#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
FAIRHOPE, AL
CBS 42

13 children injured in Florida school bus crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy