WEAR
Mother in Tate HS Homecoming scandal pleads no contest to 1 charge, 3 others dropped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tate High School student's mother who was accused of illegally accessing and using student information to help her daughter win homecoming queen plead no contest to using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and had her three other charges dropped Thursday. The mother, Laura...
WEAR
Report: Escambia County woman attempts intentional overdose on child
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly tried to intentionally overdose a child and herself last week. 30-year-old Alexandria Pauline Weinrich is being charged with cruelty towards a child - aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report, deputies received a call Sept....
WEAR
Deputies: Choctawhatchee High student charged for threatening classmate with knife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a student for allegedly threatening a classmate with a knife on school grounds Monday. 15-year-old Miles Veech is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the sheriff's office, the...
Student arrested for bringing knife to school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
One charged in fatal Walton hit-and-run
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach man driving under the influence and without a license hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said Santoz Gomez Diaz, 38, hit and killed a 60-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man on County 393 at about 8:30 p.m. […]
WEAR
Atmore man charged with meth distribution following traffic stop
ATMORE, Ala. -- A man has been arrested after the Atmore Police Department found nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Paul Ray Morris, 43, of Atmore, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, after stopping Morris due to a...
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for catalytic converter thieves caught on camera
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter in Santa Rosa Beach Thursday night. The sheriff's office says the car shown in the video was in the area of Lynn Drive. According to investigators, deputies believe the...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested involved in hit and run, fleeing from Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who tried to flee from deputies early Saturday morning. Jesse Matthew Nixon, 36, of Crestview, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving with a suspended license.
niceville.com
Spike strips stop fleeing pickup pulling trailer in north Okaloosa: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning near Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 1 a.m. on Saturday,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
WEAR
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
WEAR
Charges dropped against Pensacola woman arrested for hitting ex-boyfriend with car
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a woman back in August for hitting her ex-boyfriend with a moving vehicle. Leslie Brooke Messina, 21, of Pensacola, is charged with aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, police responded to a call on Aug. 10 about...
Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head
One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 […]
WEAR
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
WALA-TV FOX10
utv44.com
Alabama: Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
