ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was joined by members of the community at the National D-day Memorial to honor and remember the 343 firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on that tragic day — September 11, 2001. “When the plane hit, he called his father...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters

The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville

Officials will release new information about the new AeroFarms on Monday afternoon in Danville. Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz 9-9-2022. Eastern Montgomery at North Cross. George Washington at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Play of...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
wfirnews.com

9/11 was 21 years ago this morning

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) Today, we remember the victims of the attack on 9/11. We honor the sacrifice made by emergency responders that day, including the 343 firefighters of the FDNY, and all those whose lives have been forever changed in the days since.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Fire Ems#Emt
wfirnews.com

Roanoke acknowledging its violent past to heal wounds of racial injustice

Roanoke will become one of a handful of VA localities acknowledging its history of lynchings through the Equal Justice Initiative. The Chair of Roanoke’s EJI Community Remembrance Project says this is a step towards healing. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

80+ cats, dogs seized from a Pittsylvania Co. home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the home was standing open.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night

RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSLS

Henry County Deputies arrest barricaded suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 100 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville Saturday around 3:30 in the afternoon. When deputies arrived at the home, investigators said a man slammed the door shut. When deputies tried to enter...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

"Old Salem Days" is back in downtown Salem

Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual "Old Salem Days" event Saturday on Main street. Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz 9-9-2022. Eastern Montgomery at North Cross. George Washington at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Play of...
SALEM, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hurt woman dies in crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
HURT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
HURT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy