wfxrtv.com
Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was joined by members of the community at the National D-day Memorial to honor and remember the 343 firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on that tragic day — September 11, 2001. “When the plane hit, he called his father...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
WDBJ7.com
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
wfxrtv.com
AeroFarms debuts new facility in Danville
Officials will release new information about the new AeroFarms on Monday afternoon in Danville. Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz 9-9-2022. Eastern Montgomery at North Cross. George Washington at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Play of...
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
wfirnews.com
9/11 was 21 years ago this morning
(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) Today, we remember the victims of the attack on 9/11. We honor the sacrifice made by emergency responders that day, including the 343 firefighters of the FDNY, and all those whose lives have been forever changed in the days since.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke acknowledging its violent past to heal wounds of racial injustice
Roanoke will become one of a handful of VA localities acknowledging its history of lynchings through the Equal Justice Initiative. The Chair of Roanoke’s EJI Community Remembrance Project says this is a step towards healing. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday. The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSET
80+ cats, dogs seized from a Pittsylvania Co. home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the home was standing open.
wfxrtv.com
Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night
RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
WSLS
Henry County Deputies arrest barricaded suspect
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 100 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville Saturday around 3:30 in the afternoon. When deputies arrived at the home, investigators said a man slammed the door shut. When deputies tried to enter...
wfxrtv.com
"Old Salem Days" is back in downtown Salem
Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual "Old Salem Days" event Saturday on Main street. Bedford fire department honors fallen 9/11 firefighters. Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters. Friday Night Blitz 9-9-2022. Eastern Montgomery at North Cross. George Washington at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 3: Play of...
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt woman dies in crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
wfxrtv.com
Tackling gun violence: One-on-One with Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– With crime in Roanoke rapidly rising, new data shows that the number of shootings so far this year has already surpassed the total number from last year. Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman says a lot needs to be done to stop these shootings because enough...
WSET
'Identifying themselves as law enforcement:' CCSO warns folks on money scam
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they have received numerous reports on people identifying themselves as law enforcement. They said scammers are calling citizens within the county. The scammers are using actual deputies' names and have obtained money from people, deputies said. Deputies are...
