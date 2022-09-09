ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Uninhabitable Fort Bragg barracks force soldiers to be housed elsewhere

By Justin Moore
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – United States Army Private First Class Austin Robertson is finally settling into his new barrack on Fort Bragg.

“I like these better because there’s two separate rooms,” PFC Robertson said Thursday.

He is one of nearly 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers being relocated from the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks due to mold, HVAC problems and other unrepairable problems.

“It didn’t bother me much, but there were some people that it did worry a bit,” Robertson said.

A CBS 17 crew went inside the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks and found water damage to the ceiling, walls and light fixtures. There was even the smell of mold reeking from the air vents.

“To us, we will not put someone in a home that is not suitable. We will not put someone in a barracks that are unsuitable,” U.S. Army Major General Brian Mennes, XVLLL Airborne Corps Deputy Commanding General and Acting Senior Mission Commander said. “So then it’s up to us to identify those and determine if it’s refill, new build, tear down, etc.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 350 soldiers who have already relocated. The army is even housing some soldiers in hotels until they can find housing off base.

Fort Bragg leaders hope to have all of the soldiers relocated by October, it said.

Additionally, Fort Bragg will spend $75 million to demolish some of the Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks while renovating others.

