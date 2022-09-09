Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Galena earns first league win since 2019; Reno, Manogue, Reed and Elko roll
Galena overcame four first-half turnovers to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and pick up the Grizzlies first league football win since 2019, beating Carson, 27-10, on Friday night at Galena. For Galena, which starts five sophomores, it was a matter of setting down in the second half. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack takes first loss of season 55-41 to Incarnate Word
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes, two to Darion Chafin who had a school-record 262 yards receiving, and Incarnate Word came back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Nevada 55-41. Nevada built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals scored the next 35 points. Scott threw a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Cooper to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 48-34 midway through the fourth quarter. Nate Cox was 22-of-43 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack. He also ran for a score.
Elko Daily Free Press
College briefs
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for...
Incarnate Word wins shootout with Nevada; Cardinals take 55-41 win at Mackay Stadium
After cutting the lead to 48-41 with 2:13 left in the game, Nevada’s Matthew Killam lined up for an onside kick. Killam’s kick bounced up field to the right side of the field, and after the refs broke up the pile of bodies on top of each other, they signaled Nevada had recovered the ball. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo
Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin awarded STEM grant
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. -- Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program. The grants program, in its inaugural year, is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California. In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry
As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday
ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
constructiondive.com
Southern Nevada Trades High School to open next fall
In a little under a year, Southern Nevada Trades High School will welcome its first students. Nevada’s Public Charter School Authority board voted unanimously last month to approve the creation of the facility. The public charter school comes as the demand for construction workers, both in Nevada and nationwide,...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
mynews4.com
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
Elko Daily Free Press
Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver
ELKO -- Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells. At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Record-Courier
River campground proposal shelved
An RV campground proposed for county land near the East Fork of the Carson River was shelved by members of the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board last week. The campground was proposed in a feasibility study, which the board accepted, but halted any further work on the idea.
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
Comments / 0