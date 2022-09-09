The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While it is unknown exactly who those royals will be, it is safe to say that Charles's wife will be by his side every step of the way. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," Charles said during his first speech as king, adding, "In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort."

