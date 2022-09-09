Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana’s favorite breakfast food, where to find it in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When it comes to breakfast foods, there’s a lot to choose from. Some people prefer the savory flavors of bacon and eggs while others go for the sweeter side of life with pancakes and syrup, or their favorite doughnuts. Is it better to...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
fox8live.com
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
225batonrouge.com
Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies
Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
visitbatonrouge.com
Top Restaurants Near Tiger Stadium
Football is back in Tiger Stadium, and there’s nothing like heading to Baton Rouge to watch the LSU Tigers play. In case you don’t fill up at tailgates or concessions, try these places to eat around Tiger Stadium before or after watching the Fighting Tigers dominate the field.
theadvocate.com
After caring for Mike the Tiger for 26 years, veterinarian David Baker saying goodbye
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
Hen ‘paying respect’ in Popeyes drive-thru line at Popeyes in Louisiana
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to cut in line. Grunewald was waiting in line […]
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
brproud.com
Voting open to secure funding for free live music series at Scotland Saturdays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Scotland Saturdays organizers are asking community members to vote to secure funding to bring a live music concert series to Scotlandville Plaza in 2023. Councilwoman Chauna Banks shared the following statement:. “The Levitt AMP BATON ROUGE Grant Awards are an exciting, multi-year matching grant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMS respond to more than 60 calls Saturday during gameday festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services were slammed with calls Saturday on LSU’s campus. An EMS spokesman tells WAFB, paramedics responded to more than 60 calls during the gameday festivities between LSU and Southern. We’re told most of the calls were...
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
brproud.com
How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
Comments / 0