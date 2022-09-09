ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
225batonrouge.com

Permanent jewelry has arrived in Baton Rouge courtesy Forever Lillies

Sydney Marrs is bringing a whole new meaning to the term “timeless jewelry.” Through her blooming business Forever Lillies, she uses delicate pieces of metal chain and a welding tool to make long-lasting, element-resistant jewelry pieces with one simple zap. That “zapping” is a national trend you may...
visitbatonrouge.com

Top Restaurants Near Tiger Stadium

Football is back in Tiger Stadium, and there’s nothing like heading to Baton Rouge to watch the LSU Tigers play. In case you don’t fill up at tailgates or concessions, try these places to eat around Tiger Stadium before or after watching the Fighting Tigers dominate the field.
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
WAFB

Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
brproud.com

How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
