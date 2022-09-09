(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the U.S. average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in the Peace Garden State to just over $3.65, this as the corresponding national figure also dropped, settling to just under $3.72. North Dakota residents can expect to pay $3.57 in Grand Forks, $3.59 in Minot, $3.63 in Fargo, and $3.64 in Bismarck.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO