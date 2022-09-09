ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday after Clarksville Police officials received a tip accusing him of being a possible threat to the Riverfest Festival. On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., CPD received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was possibly a threat to the Riverfest Festival. Officers began circulating his picture and vehicle description to all officers on duty, including additional officers at the Riverfest Festival.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville drowning victim identified as Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The victim of a drowning at Billy Dunlap Park on Saturday has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier. Jabori McGraw, 20, died in the drowning. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McCraw’s body at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for McGraw on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday. MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teen to be charged in fatal Clarksville Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a murder warrant for a teen wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Clarksville Pike on Saturday night. Police said Sunday that Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

25-year-old mansion destroyed by fire in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Saturday afternoon. Fire crews at the scene said the fire spread from the downstairs area through the attic. The flames burst through the roof...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

For the second time, Alderman caught on camera making racist slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time, a Portland alderman has been caught on camera making racist slurs. After being exposed for making a racist slur in February, additional police body camera footage obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows an elected city alderman in Portland making more racist slurs. The...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Truck driver arrested in Kentucky following pursuit out of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue. The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue. In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Art for Animals for the Pet Community Center is this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This Saturday, Pet Community Center will have their biggest fundraiser of the year. Art for Animals event is happening at OZ Arts Nashville. Local artists donated their work for this event. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo has all the details of this fundraiser.
NASHVILLE, TN

