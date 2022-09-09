ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson reveals the powerful quote from The Queen that inspired her in life and business

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Elle Macpherson is the latest Australian celebrity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty died at her beloved Balmoral Castle aged 96.

The supermodel shared a photo of herself meeting the Queen, along with a touching caption that featured a powerful quote from Her Majesty.

'I know of no single formula for success,' Elle, 58, began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fB8sQ_0hnv5A3u00
Elle Macpherson (pictured) is the latest Australian celebrity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty died at her beloved Balmoral Castle aged 96

'But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together.'

She then quoted The Queen from her 1991 Christmas broadcast, in which she famously said: 'Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly of wisdom and we must always be ready to listen and respect other points of view.'

Elle, alongside Hugh Jackman and Neighbours star Jason Donovan, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011 ahead of her royal tour Down Under.

She was dressed stylishly in a beige frill dress teamed with a matching handbag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQ8cp_0hnv5A3u00
Elle, alongside Hugh Jackman and Neighbours star Jason Donovan, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011 ahead of her royal tour Down Under

In the footage, Her Majesty is seen giving the large group a look over before joking: 'I didn't realise there was such a lot of Australians.'

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.

'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,' Buckingham Palace said.

'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfSkM_0hnv5A3u00
Elle looked giddy to be in the Queen's presence back in 2011. Pictured with Hugh Jackman

Flags will fly at half mast across Australia on Friday as the nation waits to hear how the official mourning process will proceed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who is succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move that is expected to renew Australia's republican debate.

'An historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,' Mr Albanese said in a statement.

'The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilE5b_0hnv5A3u00
Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades. She is pictured receiving flowers from schoolchildren waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

Mr Albanese said that 'from her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia'.

'Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.'

He praised the Queen's relationship with Australia and the rest of the world.

'As monarch for more than half the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty's reign,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ3Vg_0hnv5A3u00
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences to the Royal Family, the British people, and all his own citizens who held Her Majesty in the highest regard

'The Queen greeted each and every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people's good judgment.

'This was the deft and diplomatic way she bound the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, nations around the world who will mourn her passing.

'This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade.'

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's full tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.

The Government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother—the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.

Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.

There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change. Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.

From the moment the young princess became Queen, shouldering the mighty weight of the institution into which she was born, Her Majesty made dedication to duty and service above self the hallmark of her reign.

She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too. In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster.

Throughout it all, she was a monarch who let her humanity show, performing her duty with fidelity, integrity and humour. In this, she was supported so long and so lovingly by the late Prince Philip, her “strength and stay” for 73 years.

From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia.

Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.

As monarch for more than half the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty’s reign.

The Queen greeted each and every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people’s good judgment.

This was the deft and diplomatic way she bound the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, nations around the world who will mourn her passing.

Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age. This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade.

May she rest in eternal peace.

