The Queen once pranked her personal dresser by telling her 'you're sacked!' after she played a cruel joke on the monarch during a trip to Australia

The Queen was known for her stoicism and stiff upper lip during her 70 years leading the Commonwealth.

But behind closed doors she had a much lighter, funny side, once jokingly telling her personal dresser 'you're sacked' during a trip to Australia.

Angela Kelly, 69, who worked alongside Her Majesty for 28 years, once revealed she played a prank on The Queen with a toy kookaburra during a tour Down Under in 2006.

The Queen had told her about the bird and how it 'makes a sound you will never forget' and that they would likely see 'many' of them on their trip.

But after failing to see or hear one, Mrs Kelly bought a stuffed toy kookaburra in a market in Sydney and put it outside the Queen's room in a little cage.

Mrs Kelly told the anecdote in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe, which was published in 2019.

'I went to open the cage doors and she said loudly, "No, don't do that. It will fly away," and was behind me in a flash. I went to the bird, picked it up and solemnly told her it was dead,' she recalled.

'She looked horrified as I walked towards her and as she took the bird from my hands she realised I had been winding her up. It was really a stuffed toy!

'"April Fool,"' I said with a mischievous grin on my face, and she had only two words for me: "You're sacked."'

The book also examines the lighter side of Her Majesty, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

It tells of how The Queen had only one request for her appearance with James Bond actor Daniel Craig in a short film that aired during the opening of the 2012 London Olympics: she wanted to deliver the line, 'Good evening, Mr Bond.'

Mrs Kelly revealed it took 'just five minutes' to persuade the monarch to agree to director Danny Boyle's request for her to appear alongside Craig in the famous skit of her appearing to parachute into the Olympic Stadium.

Her Majesty was called to a meeting with Boyle and private secretary Edward Young to discuss the idea in 2011.

'I asked him and Edward to give me five minutes so that I could ask the Queen,' she said.

'I remember the look of shock on Danny's face that I would be asking Her Majesty straight away, but there's no point in waiting around with these things: If she said no, that would be the end of it.

'I ran upstairs and luckily The Queen was free. She was very amused by the idea and agreed immediately. I asked if she would like a speaking part. Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied, "Of course I must say something. After all, he is coming to rescue me."

'I asked whether she would like to say, "Good evening, James" or "Good evening, Mr Bond" and she chose the latter, knowing the Bond films.

'Within minutes, I was back in Edward's office delivering the good news to Danny. I think he almost fell off his chair when I said that the Queen's only stipulation was that she could deliver that iconic line.'

Mrs Kelly first landed a role at Buckingham Palace in 1994, after interviewing as a royal dresser.

But at the time of Her Majesty's death, the stylist held the role of Personal Assistant, Advisor and Curator to the Queen (Jewellery, Insignia and Wardrobe).

Privately, however, Mrs Kelly was far more than that - as the Queen’s private visits to her cosy home in the grounds adjoining Windsor Castle illustrate.

Despite their vastly different backgrounds, not to mention their religious beliefs, the Roman Catholic crane driver’s daughter from Liverpool and Queen Elizabeth II spent the past 20 years forging an intriguingly unique mistress-servant relationship.

Who is Angela Kelly? How the Catholic daughter of a dock worker who grew up in a Liverpool council house became the Queen's righthand woman

Her Majesty the Queen often spent her weekends at Windsor Castle, where staff have long became accustomed to hearing her say that she is ‘stepping out for a bit’.

The phrase was royal shorthand, signifying that the monarch is popping round for a cup of Darjeeling and a natter at the nearby grace-and-favour home of Angela Kelly, a woman who officially held the rather grand title of Personal Assistant, Advisor and Curator to the Queen (Jewellery, Insignia and Wardrobe).

Privately, however, 69-year-old divorcee Mrs Kelly is far more than that — as the Queen’s private visits to her cosy home in the grounds adjoining Windsor Castle illustrate.

Little is publicly known about the woman who has served the Queen for so long.

Married and divorced three times, she has three children whom she left to be brought up by their father, Frank Wylie, her first husband.

She married the shopfitter in 1971, a month after her son Frank was born. A year later, she gave birth to Paul, and then daughter Michelle.

But by the early 1980s, the marriage was over and the then Mrs Wylie went to Germany without her children — virtually unheard of at the time — to work in the catering department of the British Army.

A brief marriage to a German man later ended in divorce before she met husband number three, Irish Guardsman Jim Kelly, in 1989.

They married in 1992, after returning to England, but split three years later.

It appears her devotion to the job — by now she was working for the Queen and spending weeks at a time away from home on official visits — helped put paid to the union because husband and wife rarely saw each other.

‘What she lacks in education, she makes up for in her ambition,’ Mr Kelly told the Mail in 2014.

‘She left school as a young girl and never had any formal training, but she has risen to the top of her profession. She has always wanted to work for the Queen and has sacrificed a lot to do so.’

Despite their vastly different backgrounds, not to mention their religious beliefs, the Roman Catholic crane driver’s daughter from Liverpool and Queen Elizabeth II have spent the past 20 years forging an intriguingly unique mistress-servant relationship.

Now her influence extends to the younger royals. Prince George was christened in a beautiful, lengthy robe made by Mrs Kelly, who learnt sewing from her mother and aunt.

It was a replica of the original Honiton lace and white satin christening robe designed for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841, which has since been worn by almost every member of the Royal Family but has now become too delicate to use.

Mrs Kelly is held in such high esteem that she has even offered advice to the Duchess of Cambridge, suggesting that she follows the Queen’s example and has weights sewn into her royal hemlines to stop them being lifted by the wind.

She is known throughout the royal household as AK47.

In 2019, the Queen gave her 'gatekeeper' her blessing to share details of their relationship in a book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

'The Queen was with me every step of the way,' Mrs Kelly said of the project, heading off any below-stairs rumblings of disquiet from fellow royal servants expected to remain silent to their grave.