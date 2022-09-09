ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

September 11 Commemorative Ceremony at Heroes Park Sunday in Palm Coast

The Palm Coast Fire Department invites the community to attend the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony in commemoration of the 21st Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast. At last year’s ceremony, the Palm Coast Fire...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Randy Alexandre, 22, Now Faces Attempted Murder Charge in K-Section Incident, and October Trial

Randy Alexandre, 22, one of three men allegedly responsible for a shooting spree on Kalamazoo Trail nearly two years ago, will go on trial next month on an attempted second degree murder charge. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors upgraded the charge only six weeks ago from what had been a lesser charge of firing into a house, with a maximum penalty of 15 years.
PALM COAST, FL
