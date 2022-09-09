Read full article on original website
The Tragedy of Turning Florida’s Rural Lands Into Urban Sprawl
Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents.
60 Participants Take Part in Memorial Stair Climb Honoring 9/11 Firefighters
For the second year Flagler County and the Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa came together to host a “Memorial Stair Climb” in honor of the 343 New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters who heroically gave their lives trying save others when they rushed into the World Trade Center 21 years ago.
Lori Gold Is Women United Flagler’s Woman of the Year at Celebration That Raised Over $14,000
The Women United Flagler Chapter named member Lori Gold Woman of the Year for 2022. Gold received the award at the organization’s 14th Annual Flagler Power of the Purse VIP Preview event on Aug. 29 at Elite Dance and Travel in Palm Coast. As part of her prize, Gold...
Palm Coast Yacht Club Holding Halloween Fundraiser for ‘Neighbors to Families’
The Palm Coast Yacht Club will host a lively Halloween party to raise money for Neighbors To Family, Inc., revolutionizing child welfare by keeping siblings together in foster care and building healthier families and communities. The event will be held at the Pine Lakes Golf Club on October 28 from six to 10 p.m.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 11, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
September 11 Commemorative Ceremony at Heroes Park Sunday in Palm Coast
The Palm Coast Fire Department invites the community to attend the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony in commemoration of the 21st Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast. At last year’s ceremony, the Palm Coast Fire...
1st a Law Gagging Talk of Gender. Now a Gag Order on Lawsuit Information. Plaintiffs Complain.
Plaintiffs challenging a Florida law restricting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools are asking a judge to reverse an order stalling their ability to gather information in the case, arguing that the law is being used throughout the state to “censor any positive or supportive reference to LGBT people.”
Randy Alexandre, 22, Now Faces Attempted Murder Charge in K-Section Incident, and October Trial
Randy Alexandre, 22, one of three men allegedly responsible for a shooting spree on Kalamazoo Trail nearly two years ago, will go on trial next month on an attempted second degree murder charge. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors upgraded the charge only six weeks ago from what had been a lesser charge of firing into a house, with a maximum penalty of 15 years.
Three Flagler Commissioners Largely Indifferent to Consequences Of Budget ‘Blown Up at the Last Minute’
You might need medically-assisted math to figure out what and how the Flagler County Commission did today to get out of the budget-slashing hole it created for itself last week. Especially as some commissioners themselves did not seem to know why they were meeting again this morning, and didn’t want to be there.
County Scrambles to Make Budget Cuts of $1.9 to $2.4 Million, and Gets Unexpected $600,000 Revenue
County government’s top staff burned the midnight oil Thursday and Friday–130 hours combined just those two days–and again this weekend after the County Commission last Wednesday forced its own administration to cut between $1.9 to $2.4 million from the budget by tomorrow (Monday). A silver lining: the...
