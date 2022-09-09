Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Family seeks help in identifying suspects tied to deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Katy area
HOUSTON, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed in the Katy area on Christmas Eve is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division. On Dec. 24, 2021, Anthony Hipp was shot and killed...
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for vehicle seen leaving area days before man’s body was found inside Friendswood home
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police need the public’s help with locating a white truck believed to be involved in the murder of a man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. Police believe the person of interest was driving a white 2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
Click2Houston.com
74-year-old pilot dies after plane crashes in Waller County; another man critically injured: DPS
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A pilot has died and a passenger is in critical condition after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon in Waller County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The two-seat, single-engine plane nose-dived and folded over on itself in a field near Waller Gladish and...
Suspect surrenders, baby safe after holding child hostage in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff involving a baby, according to Houston Police. The incident started after police were responding to a call about a possible assault between the man and his wife at a home on J C Oaks Circle. When they arrived,...
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old’s death deemed ‘suspicious’ in Liberty County, deputies say
CLEVELAND, Texas – Investigators are working to determine what circumstances surrounded the death of a 3-year-old over the weekend. Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff’s say on Saturday, Sept. 10, at around 5:30 a.m., the boyfriend of the child’s mother called police to report that the child was ‘gagging.’
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail. Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed...
Houston crime: Violent night leaves 4 dead, several injured, police say
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for the Houston Police Department after multiple shootings across the city left four people dead and several others injured. The violence started in northeast Houston after two people were killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings just blocks apart.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
Click2Houston.com
Suspects charged in fatal shooting of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appear before judge
HOUSTON – Two men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin made their first court appearance Monday morning. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder, but it was not their first time being accused of someone’s death.
Click2Houston.com
Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
Man found dead in Crosby house fire died by suicide, Harris County deputies say
Fire marshals said one elderly man was found dead. Deputies later confirmed that he took his own life.
Houston driver charged with reckless driving after RV crash leaves 2 dead in Virginia, police say
According to police, the crash left 2 dead and five passengers injured. None of the passengers in the RV were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
'We're still hurting': Family of fallen deputy reacts to suspects accused in his murder
"Somebody is making plenty of money to be able to let these people roam the streets the way they're doing," Dep. Omar Ursin's father told ABC13.
Click2Houston.com
Elderly man dies in fire at abandoned home in Crosby, officials say
CROSBY, Texas – An elderly man died in a fire at an abandoned home in Crosby Friday, officials said. Firefighters with the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department received reports of a blaze at an abandoned structure fire in the 13300 block of Seaberg. According to firefighters, one elderly man died...
Child suffers smoke inhalation during house fire in NE Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A child was taken to the hospital Thursday after a home caught fire in northeast Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The agency tweeted about the fire shortly before 8 p.m. and said it happened on Douglas Fir Villa Avenue near City Green Trail. Investigators said the incident originated as a disturbance call.
