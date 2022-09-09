ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Elderly man dies in fire at abandoned home in Crosby, officials say

CROSBY, Texas – An elderly man died in a fire at an abandoned home in Crosby Friday, officials said. Firefighters with the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department received reports of a blaze at an abandoned structure fire in the 13300 block of Seaberg. According to firefighters, one elderly man died...
CROSBY, TX
KHOU

Child suffers smoke inhalation during house fire in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON — A child was taken to the hospital Thursday after a home caught fire in northeast Houston, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The agency tweeted about the fire shortly before 8 p.m. and said it happened on Douglas Fir Villa Avenue near City Green Trail. Investigators said the incident originated as a disturbance call.
HOUSTON, TX

