Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Kapranov hat-trick leads Holmdel past Matawan - Boys soccer recap
Stepan Kapranov recorded his second hat-trick in a span of three days, powering Holmdel to a 5-0 victory over Matawan in Aberdeen. Colin Hynes added a goal and an assist for Holmdel (3-0) and Ilan Golden made three saves for the shutout. Jared McMeans made five saves for Matawan (1-1).
Ramos’ hat-trick leads Piscataway Magnet past Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Erick Ramos scored three first half goals as Piscataway Magnet cruised to a 6-0 victory over Perth Amboy Magnet in Piscataway. John Gallego had a goal and an assist for Piscataway Magnet (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Kelvin Gonzalez and Escarleth Melendez-Carcamo added a goal each and Kenny Palacios had one save to earn the shutout.
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Schalick over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Evan Sepers and Elijah Cummings each found the back of the net to help Schalick beat Pennsville 2-0 in Pennsville. Luke Costantino and Oliver Balbuena-Reyes registered assists and Gabe Endres made five saves to earn the shutout. Schalick evened its record at 1-1 and Pennsville fell to 0-2. The N.J....
Late goals lift Morristown over Sparta - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain, Amanda Ramirez and Gabby Neely scored as Morristown won at home, 3-2, over Sparta. Morristown (2-0) played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint but scored two goals in the final period to seal the win. Sophia Candeloro and Ella Kenny found the net for Sparta...
Sussex Tech over Belvidere -Boys soccer recap
Mohamed Fofanah’s two goals and an assist lifted Sussex Tech to a 4-2 victory over Belvidere in Sparta. Tyler Alvarez scored two goals for Sussex Tech (1-2) and Bruno Martinez made eight saves. Pete Discafani had a pair of first half goals for Belvidere (1-1) and Aaron Losco had...
Salem over Pennsville - Field hockey recap
Autumn Foote scored twice and set up another goal to lead Salem to a 5-1 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Morgan VanDover added a goal and an assist and Abby Boggs made four saves to help Salem even its record at 1-1. Ruby Hassler scored for Pennsville (0-2). The N.J....
HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins
It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
NJSIAA 1st HS football 2022 UPR rankings as playoff fields take form after Week 2
The first high school United Power Rankings of the season were released on Sunday following Week 2 games. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games of Oct. 22 in each group will qualify for the postseason. Once...
New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked
Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
Rutgers-Iowa time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ huge Big Ten opener kicks off
The biggest home game to date of Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway has a start time. Rutgers’ Big Ten opener with Iowa at SHI Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 24, the Big Ten announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Man shot to death in Trenton, prosecutor says
A Ewing man was fatally shot on Garfield Avenue in Trenton’s East Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers found Chron Jenks, 34, on a sidewalk in the 300 block of the street when responding to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. He’d been shot in the chest and died a short time later at a hospital in the city, the office said.
