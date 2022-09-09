ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

NJ.com

Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap

Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1. Vivian Jiang made 10 saves for Absegami (0-2). The...
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Corinne Morgan continued her torrid start to the season with a hat trick to lead Cedar Creek to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Egg Harbor City. Morgan, a senior, increased her season total to eight goals as Cedar Creek improved to 3-0. Kendall Caruso chipped in an assist and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Millville over Cumberland - Boys soccer recap

Shaun McCarthy scored a pair of goals to spark Millville to a 4-2 win over Cumberland in Millville. Jesiah Cruz added a goal and an assist and Devaughn Smith also scored to help Millville improve to 2-0. Jason Angel netted a goal for Cumberland (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Field hockey recap

Olivia Ent netted three goals to power Burlington Township past Holy Cross Prep, 6-0, in Burlington. Kylie Krawiec, Natalie Zoffer, and Megan LeHenaff, who also had an assist, each scored as well in the win. Burlington (2-1) led 3-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kailey Mayoros and Kayla Fragale both had an assist too and goalie Mackenzie Stein recorded a save for the shutout. Katelynn Wiesniewski also saw time between the pipes for Burlington.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

No. 10 Ocean City over Atlantic City - Field hockey recap

Tricia Nicoletti scored four goals as Ocean City, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Atlantic City, 10-0, in Ocean City. Ella Jefferson added three goals and an assist for Ocean City (2-1), which jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead. Julia Neff had two goals with an assist, Taylor Amstutz scored a goal and Ellie Kuschera dished out two assists. Taryn Dolka made one save to earn the shutout.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap

Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers scored two goals to power Bordentown to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross Prep in Bordentown. Adam Wieczkowski also scored for Bordentown, which led 2-0 at halftime. Wieczkowski has scored in back-to-back games while Beyers notched his seventh career multi-goal game. Joey Klama had an assist as well...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney squeaks by Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap

Owen Curtis made 14 saves as two second-half goals lifted Ranney by Point Pleasant Beach 2-1 in Point Pleasant Beach. Josh Boyan got the scoring going in the seventh minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Ranney (1-2) came back in the second half thanks to scores from Andrew Buck and Nayar Dav.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap

Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Cape May Tech - Boys soccer recap

Jason Gonzalez netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Wildwood to an exciting 2-1 win over Cape May Tech in Cape May Courthouse. The teams traded second-half goals, with Gavin Burns finding the back of the net for Wildwood and Adam Dille scoring off an assist from Lucas Woolcock for Cape May Tech.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

