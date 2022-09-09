Read full article on original website
Mainland over Absegami - Field hockey recap
Michaela Werber and Elaina Dinofa scored first-half goals to spark Mainland to a 3-0 win over Absegami in Galloway. Laura Livingston added an insurance goal in the fourth period and Grace Bean had three assists for Mainland, which improved to 1-1. Vivian Jiang made 10 saves for Absegami (0-2). The...
Cedar Creek over Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Corinne Morgan continued her torrid start to the season with a hat trick to lead Cedar Creek to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Egg Harbor City. Morgan, a senior, increased her season total to eight goals as Cedar Creek improved to 3-0. Kendall Caruso chipped in an assist and...
Haddon Township over Haddon Heights - Boys soccer recap
Luke Chatten scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to lead Haddon Township to a 3-0 win over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Colton Shaub assisted on one of Chatten’s goals and scored one himself, and Graham Looram added an assist. Cole Johnson recorded the shutout with three...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Millville over Cumberland - Boys soccer recap
Shaun McCarthy scored a pair of goals to spark Millville to a 4-2 win over Cumberland in Millville. Jesiah Cruz added a goal and an assist and Devaughn Smith also scored to help Millville improve to 2-0. Jason Angel netted a goal for Cumberland (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Field hockey recap
Olivia Ent netted three goals to power Burlington Township past Holy Cross Prep, 6-0, in Burlington. Kylie Krawiec, Natalie Zoffer, and Megan LeHenaff, who also had an assist, each scored as well in the win. Burlington (2-1) led 3-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Kailey Mayoros and Kayla Fragale both had an assist too and goalie Mackenzie Stein recorded a save for the shutout. Katelynn Wiesniewski also saw time between the pipes for Burlington.
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
No. 10 Ocean City over Atlantic City - Field hockey recap
Tricia Nicoletti scored four goals as Ocean City, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Atlantic City, 10-0, in Ocean City. Ella Jefferson added three goals and an assist for Ocean City (2-1), which jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead. Julia Neff had two goals with an assist, Taylor Amstutz scored a goal and Ellie Kuschera dished out two assists. Taryn Dolka made one save to earn the shutout.
Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Bordentown over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers scored two goals to power Bordentown to a 3-0 win over Holy Cross Prep in Bordentown. Adam Wieczkowski also scored for Bordentown, which led 2-0 at halftime. Wieczkowski has scored in back-to-back games while Beyers notched his seventh career multi-goal game. Joey Klama had an assist as well...
Ranney squeaks by Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Owen Curtis made 14 saves as two second-half goals lifted Ranney by Point Pleasant Beach 2-1 in Point Pleasant Beach. Josh Boyan got the scoring going in the seventh minute and gave Point Pleasant Beach (1-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, Ranney (1-2) came back in the second half thanks to scores from Andrew Buck and Nayar Dav.
No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
Wildwood over Cape May Tech - Boys soccer recap
Jason Gonzalez netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Wildwood to an exciting 2-1 win over Cape May Tech in Cape May Courthouse. The teams traded second-half goals, with Gavin Burns finding the back of the net for Wildwood and Adam Dille scoring off an assist from Lucas Woolcock for Cape May Tech.
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Field hockey: No. 9 Moorestown notches shutout against Shawnee
Soph Mazza made four saves and Cate Merkx stopped two shots as Moorestown, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, blanked Shawnee, 3-0, in Moorestown. Sydney Kowalczyk also scored two goals in the win whilei Ava Tilger recorded a goal and an assist. Marley Procopio had an assist, too. Quinlyn...
Somoye’s two goals leads Doane Academy over Burlington City - Boys soccer recap
Fawaz Somoye score the game-winning goal in the second half to give Doane Academy a 2-1 victory over Burlington City in Burlington. Somoye found the back of the net in the first half but Burlington City (0-2) tied it up before the break. Doane finished with 11 shots on goal compared to seven from Burlington City.
