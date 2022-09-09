ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

First Responders Train For Fires, Crashes With Electric Vehicles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation estimates more than a quarter of the cars on Oklahoma roads will be electric by 2040. On Sunday, firefighters began hands-on training in Oklahoma City to learn how to respond to electric car (EV) emergencies. During the drills at the OKC Fire Training Facility, firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Mourners Gather To Commemorate 21st Anniversary Of 9/11

NEW YORK - Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks, when highjacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Mourners are again gathering at the scenes of those tragedies, determined to "Never Forget" the fallen. CBS' Bradley Blackburn reports from lower Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
News On 6

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK

