News On 6
WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 9 (Sept. 10, 2022): Project-Based Learning In Oklahoma
In this edition of ‘Beyond the Bell,’ sponsored by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, we explore why 77 percent of Oklahoma jobs will require more than a high school diploma in the future. Join us to learn how project-based learning, which emphasizes learning through doing, is among the solutions educators are trying to solve this fast-approaching problem.
News On 6
First Responders Train For Fires, Crashes With Electric Vehicles
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation estimates more than a quarter of the cars on Oklahoma roads will be electric by 2040. On Sunday, firefighters began hands-on training in Oklahoma City to learn how to respond to electric car (EV) emergencies. During the drills at the OKC Fire Training Facility, firefighters...
News On 6
Mourners Gather To Commemorate 21st Anniversary Of 9/11
NEW YORK - Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks, when highjacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Mourners are again gathering at the scenes of those tragedies, determined to "Never Forget" the fallen. CBS' Bradley Blackburn reports from lower Manhattan.
News On 6
Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher
Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
