abc27.com
Ceremony remembering 9/11 held in Camp Hill
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 11, 2001, was remembered and heroes were saluted as the West Shore Rotary put flags along the Camp Hill pass on Sept. 11, 2022. A ceremony was also held remembering those who lost their lives while serving others. It is also important to...
abc27.com
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Footwear store relocating to former Pier 1 Imports location
The Shoe Fly store in Camp Hill is moving, but not too far. The footwear retailer announced on its Facebook page that its moving to another location within the Camp Hill Shopping Center. “We’ll be relocating to the former Pier 1 location two units down,” the company said.
abc27.com
Lebanon VA Medical Center voted top in its class
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named a “Top VA Medical Center” for patient experience for the second year. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The Lebanon location got the highest scores of all complexity levels within...
abc27.com
Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
WFMZ-TV Online
VA: Lebanon medical center #1 for patient experience
SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center is giving itself a big pat on the back. The Lebanon facility announced Monday that, for the second straight year, it has been named the top VA medical center in the United States for both patient and employee satisfaction.
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
abc27.com
Pa. housing advocate invites blanket square donations for Homeless Memorial Blanket Project
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People all across the US are encouraged to donate squares of fabric to be assembled into blankets for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. A housing advocate in Mechanicsburg, Amy Neurohr, is urging people to donate knit, crocheted, or quilted squares to help create blankets for the Blanket Project. This is perfect for anyone who would like to help the project, but doesn’t have the time or resources to make a full blanket.
lebtown.com
PLCB to auction off 21 expired restaurant licenses, including 1 in Lebanon County
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will auction its 11th round of expired restaurant licenses since the practice began in August 2016 with the passage of Act 39. The last auction was held in June 2020, when Ideal Food Basket purchased a license for $101,900 before seeing its relocation to the City of Lebanon blocked by Lebanon City Council.
abc27.com
Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: American Heart Association
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 12’s hometown heroes are with the American Heart Association and Windy Hills Senior Center. Teams have been running a pop-up produce market in partnership with “back to roots produce.” The food is sold at discounted prices, which is huge for residents in Spring Grove and Hanover who don’t have access to fresh produce.
abc27.com
Battle of Brandywine, Part 3: Aftermaths
(WHTM) The Battle of Brandywine was over. George Washington failed to stop General William Howe’s army. Howe, in turn, failed to deliver a crushing defeat on Washington. But Howe was still intent on capturing Philadelphia, and Washington was still intent on stopping him. As Dr. Ricardo Herrera of the U.S. Army War College explains, the two armies would meet again and again over the next four months, in a massive, deadly game of chess, with Pennsylvania as the chessboard.
abc27.com
Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
abc27.com
Mosquito spray scheduled in Manheim Township
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted ULV spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township on Tuesday, September 13. Residential and recreational areas that are located in and around Susquaw Place, W. Roseville Road, Overlook Drive, Sturbridge Drive, Lititz Pike, Manchester Lane, Danbury Drive, Amity Drive, E. Roseville Road, Hedgerow Lane, Crooked Oak Drive, Burlington Drive, Eden road, Bluegrass Road, Bible College Drive, Longview Drive, Brentwood Avenue, and Ashbourne Avenue will be sprayed.
abc27.com
“We Stand Together” with The Civic Club of Harrisburg
Latino leaders who have made an impact in education, business, the arts and culture will be honored at “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Leaders of the Latino Community.” Hear more about the event hosted by the Civic Club of Harrisburg from current president Contrena Baltimore.
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
abc27.com
UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
abc27.com
Lockdown lifted at Harrisburg school after report of weapon; second in the Midstate today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rowland Academy was temporarily placed in a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon might be used after school. The lockdown was implemented at 11:35 a.m. after school administrators received the report and contacted the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Administrators conducted a search of...
