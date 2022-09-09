ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Ceremony remembering 9/11 held in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 11, 2001, was remembered and heroes were saluted as the West Shore Rotary put flags along the Camp Hill pass on Sept. 11, 2022. A ceremony was also held remembering those who lost their lives while serving others. It is also important to...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon VA Medical Center voted top in its class

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named a “Top VA Medical Center” for patient experience for the second year. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The Lebanon location got the highest scores of all complexity levels within...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

VA: Lebanon medical center #1 for patient experience

SOUTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center is giving itself a big pat on the back. The Lebanon facility announced Monday that, for the second straight year, it has been named the top VA medical center in the United States for both patient and employee satisfaction.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. housing advocate invites blanket square donations for Homeless Memorial Blanket Project

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — People all across the US are encouraged to donate squares of fabric to be assembled into blankets for the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. A housing advocate in Mechanicsburg, Amy Neurohr, is urging people to donate knit, crocheted, or quilted squares to help create blankets for the Blanket Project. This is perfect for anyone who would like to help the project, but doesn’t have the time or resources to make a full blanket.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fundraiser held for Harrisburg Police Athletic Leauge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fundraiser was held on Saturday evening for Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League. It was a dance competition at the Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 10. It was similar to Dancing with the Stars, featuring police from various departments in Dauphin County. Get daily news,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: American Heart Association

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 12’s hometown heroes are with the American Heart Association and Windy Hills Senior Center. Teams have been running a pop-up produce market in partnership with “back to roots produce.” The food is sold at discounted prices, which is huge for residents in Spring Grove and Hanover who don’t have access to fresh produce.
SPRING GROVE, PA
abc27.com

Battle of Brandywine, Part 3: Aftermaths

(WHTM) The Battle of Brandywine was over. George Washington failed to stop General William Howe’s army. Howe, in turn, failed to deliver a crushing defeat on Washington. But Howe was still intent on capturing Philadelphia, and Washington was still intent on stopping him. As Dr. Ricardo Herrera of the U.S. Army War College explains, the two armies would meet again and again over the next four months, in a massive, deadly game of chess, with Pennsylvania as the chessboard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Ride-along program pairs addiction treatment providers with police

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new program in Lancaster County is trying to reach more people struggling with addiction by putting mental health and addiction treatment providers in patrol vehicles with police officers. The ride-along project has been in the works for a few years and kicked off at...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spray scheduled in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a scheduled truck-mounted ULV spray to help control mosquito populations in Manheim Township on Tuesday, September 13. Residential and recreational areas that are located in and around Susquaw Place, W. Roseville Road, Overlook Drive, Sturbridge Drive, Lititz Pike, Manchester Lane, Danbury Drive, Amity Drive, E. Roseville Road, Hedgerow Lane, Crooked Oak Drive, Burlington Drive, Eden road, Bluegrass Road, Bible College Drive, Longview Drive, Brentwood Avenue, and Ashbourne Avenue will be sprayed.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

“We Stand Together” with The Civic Club of Harrisburg

Latino leaders who have made an impact in education, business, the arts and culture will be honored at “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Leaders of the Latino Community.” Hear more about the event hosted by the Civic Club of Harrisburg from current president Contrena Baltimore.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

UPMC West Shore opens cardiac care center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg. UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
HARRISBURG, PA

