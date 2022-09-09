(WHTM) The Battle of Brandywine was over. George Washington failed to stop General William Howe’s army. Howe, in turn, failed to deliver a crushing defeat on Washington. But Howe was still intent on capturing Philadelphia, and Washington was still intent on stopping him. As Dr. Ricardo Herrera of the U.S. Army War College explains, the two armies would meet again and again over the next four months, in a massive, deadly game of chess, with Pennsylvania as the chessboard.

