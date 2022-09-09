Tess Tauchert’s second half goal was the difference in River Dell’s 1-0 victory over Westwood in Oradell. Kasey Ziegler made five saves for River Dell (2-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 36 MINUTES AGO