Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
Waldwick over Saddle River Day - Girls soccer recap
Abby Incovaia’s goal in double-overtime lifted Waldwick to a 2-1 victory over Saddle River Day in Saddle River. Incovaia gave Waldwick (2-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Brooke Braen evened the score for Saddle River Day (1-1) with a goal in the first half. Jillian Gomez made 19 saves in defeat.
No. 12 Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Boys soccer recap
Luke Ernst’s two goals lifted Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 overtime victory over Pascack Hills in Montvale. Quinn O’Neill added a goal for Ramsey (1-1) and Steven De Pinto made seven saves. Pascack Hills falls to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Pascack Valley defeats Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Tara Stewart had one goal and two assists as Pascack Valley used three first-half goals to roll by Demarest 4-1 in Hillsdale. Isabella Russino and Julia Conjour accounted for two of Pascack Valley’s first-half goals while Tori Criscuolo added another in the second. Conjour recorded one goal and one...
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
Linden 3, Roselle Park 3 - Girls soccer recap
Junior Allison Gomez scored a hat trick for Linden in a 3-3 tie with Roselle Park in Roselle Park. Maja Czajor contributed an assist and Aryanna Muniz recorded 12 saves for Linden. Linden (0-2-1) added six shots on goals. Roselle Park (0-1-1) received two goals from Nicole Gonzalez. Keeper Sarah...
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
River Dell over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Tess Tauchert’s second half goal was the difference in River Dell’s 1-0 victory over Westwood in Oradell. Kasey Ziegler made five saves for River Dell (2-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Nick DiNapoli leads Shore past Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli had two first-half goals to lead Shore past Asbury Park 5-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (2-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half before Cooper Attaway and Tyler Jackson accounted for its second-half scores. Santino Scarponi also scored a goal. Shore finished with 15 shots on goal.
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
