New booster vaccine to fight 2 current COVID-19 variants to soon be available in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's meant to fight and protect you from the two current variants, Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says, "Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5." The Georgia Department of Public Health is rolling out a bivalent COVID booster. This means the vaccine has the genetic makeup...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Georgia National Fairgrounds Livestock Ambassadors host fair food drive
PERRY, Ga. — Can you believe it? The 33rd annual Georgia National Fair is less than a month away!. You may already be saving up your money for rides and some fair food, but on Saturday, folks could add to their savings while also lending a helping hand at the first ever fair food drive.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
How groundbreaking genetic genealogy identified victim and suspect in 1988 north Georgia cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia cold case made history by becoming the first crime where scientists identified both a murder victim and the killer through forensic genetic genealogy, according to the GBI and FBI. The homicide happened all the way back in 1988 in Dade County. 11Alive's...
Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons
MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons. A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.
Ohio teen girl who went missing at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Original story:
'I knew exactly when my vote counted': Georgia absentee voters can track ballots through BallotTrax
MACON, Ga. — The November 8th midterm elections will be here before you know it, and people are still choosing to send absentee ballots instead of hitting the polls. You can track your absentee ballot through the statewide BallotTrax system. Georgia's Secretary of States office introduced this in the...
Former Braves player turned police officer was killed by wrong-way driver, officials say
NEW JERSEY, USA — The New Jersey State Police revealed details about the crash that killed a former Major League Baseball player who retired to become an officer on Sept. 11. Anthony Varvaro, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with the Atlanta Braves before...
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
