Georgia State

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 8)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Job Duties: Operates a rubber-tired, skid steer, or crawler type tractor with an attached scoop...
Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ohio teen girl who went missing at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says

ATLANTA — The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Original story:
