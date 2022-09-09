65 DUI arrests in Labor Day weekend enforcement in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was in full effect over the Labor Day weekend in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department took part in the campaign where additional officers were on patrol to take suspected impaired drivers off the road during the holiday weekend.

According to police, 65 drivers were arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) during a nearly three-week period through Labor Day weekend. Among those arrested, 15 were cited for driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers say that in addition to the patrols, Fresno PD held DUI checkpoints on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, leading to 17 DUI arrests.

Most Californians consider drunk driving as one of their biggest traffic concerns according to the Fresno PD. Drunk driving crashes accounted for 30% of all traffic deaths in the state in 2020.

First-time charges for DUIs are an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, which could include a suspended license, according to officers.

The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, illicit drugs, and even prescription and over-the-counter medications, may impair driving.

