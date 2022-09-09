ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Business Bites: A&K opening pushed; O’Haire Inn renovation; Harvest Craft Kitchen moving; Carlson Q closing restaurant; theatre company starting; community band auditions; Malmstrom contract; NWGF receives grant; Roadhouse nominated for award

A&K Diner pushed their opening date and will announce it soon for their new location at 705 Central Ave. W., the former Lippi’s Kitchen. The new restaurant will serve American and Korean food. O’Haire Inn. The O’Haire Inn has begun its renovation with façade updates and interior work....
Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
theelectricgf.com

MOtoberfest returns Sept. 17

MOtoberfest is back in downtown Great Falls on Sept. 17. The event includes the MOtober Mile, live music with Lester’s Mystery Oil, food, German style beers and more. This year, the Might Mo is teaming with KellerGeist to kick off their two week Oktoberfest Celebration. KellerGeist will be serving some of their German good and one of their Fest beers from Germany. The Mo will be serving pizza by the slice and nachos.
KSEN AM 1150

Conrad Community Rallies Around the DeVries Family

The DeVries Family of five lost their home and shop to a fire Thursday. They were able only to escape with the clothes on their backs. Now the community is rallying to support them as they rebuild this massive loss. "12 years of blood, sweat, and tears working the land...
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
