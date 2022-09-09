Read full article on original website
Business Bites: A&K opening pushed; O’Haire Inn renovation; Harvest Craft Kitchen moving; Carlson Q closing restaurant; theatre company starting; community band auditions; Malmstrom contract; NWGF receives grant; Roadhouse nominated for award
A&K Diner pushed their opening date and will announce it soon for their new location at 705 Central Ave. W., the former Lippi’s Kitchen. The new restaurant will serve American and Korean food. O’Haire Inn. The O’Haire Inn has begun its renovation with façade updates and interior work....
"Shelter In Place" ordered at several Great Falls schools
Several schools in Great Falls implemented "shelter in place" procedures on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Mermaid helps scuba divers clean up Giant Springs
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, you may have crossed paths with a mermaid if you were at or near Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls.
'9/11 Ride' in Great Falls on Sunday
Staging for the parade will be at the U-HAUL parking lot, 4800 10th Avenue South at 4 p.m., with kickstands up at 5 p.m.
The Sober Life hosts 'recovery run' in Great Falls
The Sober Life hosted a 'recovery run' along the River's Edge Trail in Great Falls on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre
The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
MOtoberfest returns Sept. 17
MOtoberfest is back in downtown Great Falls on Sept. 17. The event includes the MOtober Mile, live music with Lester’s Mystery Oil, food, German style beers and more. This year, the Might Mo is teaming with KellerGeist to kick off their two week Oktoberfest Celebration. KellerGeist will be serving some of their German good and one of their Fest beers from Germany. The Mo will be serving pizza by the slice and nachos.
Great Falls Church gets etched in history
The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation has been on the National Register of Historic Places for 20 years - now a new sign will keep its history alive.
Conrad Community Rallies Around the DeVries Family
The DeVries Family of five lost their home and shop to a fire Thursday. They were able only to escape with the clothes on their backs. Now the community is rallying to support them as they rebuild this massive loss. "12 years of blood, sweat, and tears working the land...
Sheriff addresses death of inmate at Cascade County jail
On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Aleesha Mae Kempa was found dead in her cell at the Cascade County Detention Center.
GFPD officers save armed man who was threatening suicide
"We located the male in the front yard and confirmed that he did have a firearm in his hand. He was sitting behind a tree,” Snook said.
Inmate found dead at Cascade County jail
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that officers found inmate Aleesha Mae Kempa deceased in her cell.
Emergency crews respond to injury crash in Great Falls
Great Falls Police Department said that officers are at the scene of an injury crash on 3rd Street NW at 15th Avenue NW.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 1