Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police plan to address the controversy sparked by comments made at a city council meeting earlier this month. The comment in question was brought up during a conversation about funding for ShotSpotter technology in the city. A news conference is planned for Tuesday in Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar. Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest man for hitting, throwing dog onto sidewalk

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been arrested after he was caught abusing a dog in the area of High and Jackson Streets in Holyoke Sunday evening. Holyoke Police said that they arrived on scene and located 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke holding the leash of a dog in visibly poor condition.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

9/11 memorial mass celebrated in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members attended a memorial mass Sunday night to honor the victims of 9/11. It was held at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus church. The ceremony began at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
CHICOPEE, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings

Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds

There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

