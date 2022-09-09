Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke City Council comments regarding police force to be addressed Tuesday
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police plan to address the controversy sparked by comments made at a city council meeting earlier this month. The comment in question was brought up during a conversation about funding for ShotSpotter technology in the city. A news conference is planned for Tuesday in Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in stabbing at Holyoke store
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
westernmassnews.com
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
Springfield CNA charged with assault and battery on elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide has been indicted after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police respond to stabbing at Family Dollar on High Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to a stabbing on High Street Sunday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, they were called to 555 High Street for a reports of a stabbing at Family Dollar. Authorities said that the victim’s identity and condition are not able to be released...
Hampden DA’s office Future Lawyers of Springfield gather for orientation
SPRINGFIELD — Nashali Pagan-Rivera knew she wanted to be a lawyer in middle school. Surrounded by gang shootings, drug overdoses, poverty and homelessness growing up in South Holyoke, she saw many of her neighbors get what she called “stuck” in a life that seemed at times too hard to keep at bay. She instead turned to books.
westernmassnews.com
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
westernmassnews.com
Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
Springfield CNA Rodette Robinson accused of pushing 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient out of a chair and dragging her across room
A Springfield home health aide, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, has been charged in connection with a home surveillance video that allegedly showed her pushing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient out of a chair and dragging her across a room, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police arrest man for hitting, throwing dog onto sidewalk
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man has been arrested after he was caught abusing a dog in the area of High and Jackson Streets in Holyoke Sunday evening. Holyoke Police said that they arrived on scene and located 31-year-old Douglas Robles of Holyoke holding the leash of a dog in visibly poor condition.
westernmassnews.com
9/11 memorial mass celebrated in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Community members attended a memorial mass Sunday night to honor the victims of 9/11. It was held at the Basilica of Saint Stanislaus church. The ceremony began at 7:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley. The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”. The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Lawn Street around 2:00 Friday...
Holyoke man arrested after stabbing at Family Dollar
An argument at Family Dollar on September 11 ended with one man in the hospital and another under arrest.
westernmassnews.com
Two men arrested in connection with Holyoke murders
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have arrested two men in connection with two different murders this week in Holyoke. Western Mass News was told that Holyoke officials were concerned over an uptick in violence in the city. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said these latest arrests bring the community one step closer to justice and safety.
westernmassnews.com
Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings
Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month. The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.
Five people without home after Springfield apartment fire
On Monday morning, Springfield Fire Crew were called to 10 Leland drive for reports of a fire.
wamc.org
Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds
There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
Worker hospitalized after fire at Doherty High School in Worcester
A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
