Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
CBS 46
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
CBS 46
Here’s why a Rockdale deputy isn’t facing charges after three dogs’ deaths
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
CBS 46
Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for the two deputies who were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday evening. The two fallen deputies were identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. The funeral for...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
CBS 46
Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
CBS 46
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
fox5atlanta.com
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
Investigation underway along I-20 connected to Covington mother’s disappearance, police say
Police are currently on the side of a highway in Newton County where they believe they found a car matching the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue...
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta murder trial against officers over death of man shot 59 times postponed
ATLANTA — A murder trial against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 59 times has been postponed to February. Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial against Kristopher Hutchens and Eric Heinze, the two law enforcement officers charged in the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week
Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
Body found inside vehicle that matches missing Newton County mother’s car
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a car found crashed on the side of the highway in Newton County has been pronounced dead. Police say the car they found matches the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda...
CBS 46
Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
Police departments send condolences after 2 Cobb deputies are killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies sent their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office after two deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Sheriff Craig D. Owens said the two deputies were serving a warrant when they were ambushed while talking to...
Atlanta police at downtown shooting flagged down by victim in another case
As police investigated one Downtown Atlanta shooting Sunday morning, a victim of another shooting showed up and flagged officers down for help.
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
