Baltimore Police: Man injured in Thursday evening shooting in East Baltimore Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in East Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police responded to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street in Broadway East at about 6:40 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medics took the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.