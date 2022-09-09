ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police: Man injured in Thursday evening shooting in East Baltimore

By Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Baltimore Police: Man injured in Thursday evening shooting in East Baltimore

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in East Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police responded to the 1800 block of North Chapel Street in Broadway East at about 6:40 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medics took the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain of Gambrills, was pronounced deceased at the scene after receiving medical attention from medical service personnel. Maryland...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say. Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
