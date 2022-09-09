ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez makes rehab appearance for Lehigh Valley IronPigs

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago

Seranthony Dominguez’s first outing in 22 days went as expected. The rehabbing right-hander threw nine of 15 pitches for balls — including the first six — during Game 1 of Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s doubleheader Thursday night against Worcester.

But Dominguez rebounded from consecutive walks to start the seventh inning by getting a strikeout on a fastball and a double-play grounder by former Phillies farmhand Deivi Grullon to end the IronPigs’ 5-1 victory at Coca-Cola Park.

Dominguez last pitched Aug. 17 for the Phillies before going on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis. He is 6-4 with a 1.64 ERA and nine saves in 46 games with Philadelphia after missing most of two seasons following Tommy John surgery.

Darick Hall hit a three-run home run and Johan Camargo added his first homer with the IronPigs in the Game 1 victory, which ended a four-game losing streak.

Scott Kingery walked to start the four-run third inning. Chris Sharpe singled to end a 1-for-28 slump and Yairo Munoz singled in Kingery. Hall followed with a laser over the right field wall for a 4-0 lead.

Hard work paid off

LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-3), who was named International League Pitcher for the month (August), worked six innings of one-run ball in Game 1 Thursday. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and did not walk a batter in Game 1.

Plassmeyer was 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA, .175 batting average against, 28 strikeouts, 14 hits and 10 walks in 23 innings of his four starts in August.

He was acquired June 8 from the Giants in exchange for catcher Austin Wynns. The St. Louis native made his major league debut August 23 against the Reds.

Plassmeyer has a 2.71 ERA in 14 games (13 with the IronPigs) since the trade. He was 0-6 with a 7.38 ERA in 11 game with Triple-A Sacramento before the deal.

Up next

TBA faces Worcester LHP Chris Murphy (3-4, 5.92 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

